GUYS MILLS — After being off for nearly two weeks, the Maplewood Tigers girls basketball team began to shake off some of the rust on Wednesday night. The Tigers hosted the Meadville Bulldogs in a non-region game at The Woodshed and came away with a decisive 66-20 victory.
Sadie Thomas recorded a double-double of 21 points and 15 rebounds in Maplewood’s first win of the campaign. Izzy Eimer added 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Alexis Doolittle contributed 11 points and nine rebounds off the bench in a game that the Tigers (1-1) grabbed firm control of midway through the first quarter.
Meadville (0-4) got seven points from Carlie Longo and five from Crizya Chew.
Maplewood worked for an early 10-5 advantage midway through the opening frame. Out of a 30-second timeout, Maplewood went on a 10-0 run to close the period, with Natalie Slagle netting five of those points. From there it was all Maplewood, as the Tigers defense limited Meadville to no more than seven points in any of the four quarters.
Although the Tigers got the win, head coach Kyle Krepps acknowledged after the game that Maplewood has some work to do before the beginning of region play.
“We were super sloppy, and you could tell,” Krepps said. “It was good that we got this game in as we move into region play because we weren’t really good. We scored some points, but it wasn’t because of good looks. I wasn’t happy with that at all, but I guess you can expect that. You don’t have to accept it though.”
Wednesday’s game was originally scheduled to be against Meadville before all winter sports were shut down in December. Once the revised schedules were dispersed in the beginning of January, the Tigers were scheduled to host Cochranton because region games were given first priority. However, a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cardinals program caused the original game against Meadville to be reinstated.
Krepps and the Tigers were glad that they had a non-region game to work off the 11-day rust built up since their season-opening loss at Warren on Jan. 9.
“We didn’t know anything about Meadville,” Krepps said. “It’s nice because it’s non-region, and that’s the most important factor. That was the good part of about it. You could run your sets and see what you got.”
Maplewood struggled from long range, connecting on only 3 of 20 shot attempts. The Tigers were looking for a balanced attack from inside the post, where Thomas took control of the game. Thomas admitted that the beginning of the game was “rough” as the Tigers were working to find their “groove.”
“It was fantastic (getting back on the court),” Thomas said. “Obviously, no matter what conditioning (you do on your own), you’re always going to have a little rust to shake off.”
Throughout the night, Maplewood converted 45.8% of their short-range shots, while the Tigers won the rebound battle by a 46-25 margin. However, they racked up 15 fouls, which was one of the concerns for Krepps.
“Offensively we’re not there by any means,” Krepps said. “Sadie left a lot of the points on the board in the first half when we went inside. We need more of a presence from Liliane (Moorhead). Bailey (Varndell) will get more points than tonight (down the road) because she just didn’t get many shots when we were working it inside. We were sloppy on defense, too, in the first half. We shouldn’t have nine fouls in a half against that team.”
Maplewood will have its first Region 2 contest of the season tonight at 7 when the Tigers travel to Cambridge Springs
Maplewood 66, Meadville 20
MEADVILLE (0-4)
FGM-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Longo 3-12 0-0 7, Burnett 0-6 1-4 1, Chew 1-9 3-7 5, Smith 1-3 0-2 2, Templin 0-7 1-2 1, Gallagher 2-5 0-0 4, Mook 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 7-43 5-15 20.
MAPLEWOOD (1-1)
FGM-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Moorhead 2-3 0-2 4, Thomas 8-18 4-5 21, Eimer 4-13 2-2 12, Mangus 0-5 0-0 0, Varndell 2-5 0-0 4, Doolittle 4-6 3-4 11, Slagle 3-7 1-2 7, Beuchat 1-2 2-2 4, Vergona 0-3 0-0 0, Kurt 0-1 1-1 1, Ploski 1-5 0-2 2. Totals: 25-68 13-20 66.
Score by Quarters
Meadville 5 7 2 6 — 20
Maplewood 20 14 17 15— 66
3-point goals — Meadville 1-9 (Longo 1-8, Chew 0-1), Maplewood 3-20 (Eimer 2-9, Thomas 1-2, Varndell 0-3, Mangus 0-2, Beuchat 0-1, Kurt 0-1, Ploski 0-1, Vergona 0-1). Rebounds — Meadville 25 (Chew/Templin 6), Maplewood 46 (Thomas 15, Moorhead 10). Turnovers — Meadville 18, Maplewood 5. Total fouls — Meadville 13, Maplewood 15.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.