The final batch of high school fall sports awards was released on Thursday as 11 Maplewood Tigers and six Titusville Rockets were named among the 2019 football all-region teams.
Maplewood senior quarterback JD McFadden received special recognition from the coaches among Region 2 as he was named the 2019 Region 2 Player of the Year, while earning First Team honors at quarterback and defensive back. Levi Butryn, Clay Cox (WR), Kaleb Donor (RB), Steven Heme (OL), Lucas Kennedy (DB), Joey King (DL), Jesse McFadden (AP/LB) and Matt Niedbala (OL) joined JD McFadden on the Region 2 First Team at their respective positions. Butryn (WR, Bryan Kelly (OL//DL), King (OL) and Austin Votee (LB) represented Maplewood on the Region 2 Second Team.
Joe Jacobson (OL/DL) and Landon Palma (WR) earned Region 6 First Team honors for the Rockets. Charlie Nicholson (RB), Levi Nosko (OL), Laird Stover (DB) and Sebastian Titus (LB) were selected to the Region 6 Second Team.
JD McFadden capped off his Maplewood career as the Tigers’ all-time leading passer and the Crawford County record holder in passing yards, while leading the Tigers (10-1) to a Region 2 Championship, perfect 9-0 regular season and District 10 Class 1A Championship Game appearance in 2019. Last season, McFadden was a First Team selection at DB and the Second Team quarterback.
In his senior campaign, JD McFadden amassed 2,166 yards and 19 touchdowns through the air to bring his career totals to 6,065 passing yards and 59 touchdowns. On the ground, McFadden also chipped in 536 yards and 10 scores, finishing off his high school career with 2,024 yards and 31 touchdowns. Defensively, the senior intercepted two passes — returning one for a touchdown — and recorded two sacks and two forced fumbles.
Donor had a historic season for the Tigers during his junior campaign. He shattered Steve Cox’s 1993 single season school rushing record of 1,556 yards and became only the sixth running back in Maplewood history to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season. Donor finished with 1,6710 yards on the ground and reached the end zone 25 times. He also recorded nine catches for 183 yards and one touchdown.
Jesse McFadden earned First Team honors on both sides of the football for the second straight season. As a sophomore in 2019, he posted team-highs in receptions (41), receiving yards (863) and receiving touchdowns (7), while rushing for 276 yards and four touchdowns. On defensive, McFadden led the team in tackles (75), and shared the team-lead in sacks (4) and interceptions (2).
Cox and Butryn helped command the secondary on defense and were pivotal passing targets during their senior campaigns. Cox was second on the team in receptions (24) and receiving yards (590), while scoring five touchdowns. Butryn caught 11 passes for 333 yards and five scores. Defensively, Cox totaled a team-best six pass deflections, as Butryn made two interceptions and forced three fumbles. Kennedy also was a key member of the secondary as the senior also picked off two passes.
In the trenches, Kelly, King, Niedbala and Heme did the brunt of the work to help the skill positions thrive. The foursome helped Maplewood average 453 yards per game on offense while posting five shutouts on the defensive side of the ball. King made a team-best 11 tackles for loss. At linebacker, Votee recorded 38 tackles and two tackles for loss in his senior season.
Palma was one of the biggest threats for the Rockets (3-7) with his quick speed. The senior made a team-high 25 receptions for 318 yards and two touchdowns. He also racked up 464 return yards and 144 punt return yards in the special teams game — including a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown in the season opener against Saegertown.
Nicholson capped off his Rocket career as the team’s top rusher, tallying 720 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. He recorded three 100-plus yard games during the season and also caught four passes for 33 yards.
Jacobson and Nosko were two key blockers up front that helped Titusville average 88.2 yards per game on the ground. Jacobson totaled a team-high 47 tackles on defense during his junior campaign, including 16 that went for losses. Titus was second on the team in tackles (39) in his junior season. Stover made one interception, one fumble recovery and 22 tackles in his senior season.
