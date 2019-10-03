Rockets fall to Huskies, 11-2, in better showing

It was a cold and rainy time on Wednesday as the Titusville Rockets boys soccer team took on the Harbor Creek Huskies. However, despite a mix of miserable weather and a major loss of 11-2, coach Rich Whalen is feeling pretty happy with the game.

“I think just generally speaking, we were much more aggressive and assertive, and positive on the defensive end, which has been a struggle all year,” Whalen said.

Compared to last year, the Rockets managed a much better showing against the Huskies. In 2018, the local boys lost 10-0 to the Harbor Creek team, going out “without a whimper,” according to Whalen.

This time, things were much closer, with the Rockets only behind 3-1 by halftime. Junior Frank Barger found the back of the net off a corner kick from Junior Derek Beach to put Titusville on the board.

Meanwhile, Seniors James Titus and Junior Aiden Muir were praised by Whalen for their defensive showings, keeping the Huskies from making too many scoring attempts.

However, Whalen said all three of the Harbor Creek goals in the first half were preventable ones, holes in the Titusville defense letting them slip by.

Things finally fell apart in the second half of play, when the Rockets brought in their junior varsity teammates. The locals found themselves overwhelmed by what Whalen called one of the best teams in the region, with the score slipping farther and farther apart, even with a second goal scored by Beach.

Whalen said the Rockets will push to improve on the winning aspects of Wednesday’s game and try for a victory in their next match. However, it’ll likely be an uphill battle, according to Whalen, as they’ll face Fairview in an away game on Saturday.

“They are a very good team — very quality team with a very deep program,” he said. “We’ll have our hands full with them, but we’ll give them everything we’ve got.”

The Rockets are now 0-6 in the region, and 2-9-1 overall. Play in the Saturday game will begin at 1 p.m.

