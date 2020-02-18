The Titusville YMCA Tiger Sharks won the Northwest PA Swim League Championship for the third straight season. Missing from Monday’s team photo are Frank Barger, Seth Brooks, Carly Fry, Mary Meg Herman, McKenna Houck, Trey Kirvan, Kate McAllister, Laurel McKellop, Andrew McQuown, Evan Mehlenbacher, Heidi Mitchell, Mariska Mitchell, Evan Mullen, Haedyn Nichols, Blake Schmidt and Sam Wright.