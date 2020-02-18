For the third straight year, the Titusville YMCA Swim Team (TYST), the Tiger Sharks, are alone atop the ranks of the Northwest PA YMCA Swim League. On Saturday, at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, out-performed teams from the Bradford, Corry, Eastside, Erie County, Franklin, Jamestown, Meadville, Oil City and Warren to claim the combined title.
By scoring 1,581 points, TYST edged out Oil City by 92 points for the championship, while Bradford came in third place with 1,376 points. The Tiger Sharks also took first place in the overall boys, 9-10 boys and 15-over boys divisions. TYST’s 11-12 girls claimed second place, while the 11-12 boys and 15-over girls took third.
“We were just really proud that the kids showed up and swam their best,” TYST head coach Jena Sutley said. “All of them had personal-best times, which helps in a championship meet. We made some strategic moves in the way we set up the lineup that really paid off. It took every single one of the kids again this year maximizing points where we could get them to come out with the win.”
Sixty-nine Tiger Sharks competed at Saturday’s league championship meet, while 16 of them were involved in first-place finishes.
In the 9-10 boys division, Adam Reynolds won the 50-breast and was joined by Evan Mehlenbacher, Ian Hironimus and Lane Ongley in the victorious 200-medley relay. Max Chatham (50-breast) and Joe Herman (50-fly) logged an individual win in 11-12 boys action, while the duo teamed up with Aiden Patterson and Andrew McQuown to win the 200-medley relay. Alex Reynolds won the 13-14 boys 200-breast. Zach Titus won the 15-up boys 200-back and 500-free, and David Hauptman (200-breast) and Conan Young (200-fly) also notched a win a piece in the division. Rounding out the TYST first-place times were Mary Meg Herman in the 9-10 girls 50-fly and the 9-10 girls 200-medley relay team of Herman, Isabella Mucha, Norah Blakeslee and Kathryn Kline.
It took more than just the first-place wins in order for the Tiger Sharks to win the team championship. Coach Sutley noted the sacrifice of 13-year-old swimmer Olivia Mucha, who competed in the older 15-up girls division so the age group could compete in relay events, and earn more points.
“(Olivia) offered to swim up from her division so the senior girls would have relays, and relays are double points,” Sutley said. “I think that alone kept Oil City from beating us.”
Nine program records and one league record were broken during Saturday’s meet. Titus broke the 15-up boys 500-free league record of 4 minutes, 57.63 seconds that was set in 2011 by Adam Chrzanowski with his time of 4:48.90. It was also a TYST record, and Titus additionally broke the program’s 100-fly mark. Also setting new TYST records were Hauptman (15-up boys 100- and 200-breast), Brooke Kelley (13-14 girls 500-free), Kline (9-10 girls 100-breast), Kate McAllister (15-up girls 100-fly), Korryn Schmader (11-12 girls 100-back), and the 15-up boys 200-medley relay team of Titus, Hauptman, Seth Brooks and Frank Barger. McAllister’s time in the 100-fly broke a 25-year-old record set in 1995 by Gretchen Mowrey.
Sometimes success is earned at the expense of keeping the fun in the competition. TYST assistant coach Tom Chatham felt his team was able to have a healthy balance.
“This was the most fun of all the three (titles), just the way the group got along as a team and worked as a team all season in supporting each other,” coach Chatham said. “On championship day, the way they all focused, competed at a high level and swam their best at this point in the season made it fun to watch and be a part of. They deserve it.”
40 members of the Tiger Sharks will move on to the PA YMCA West District Championships on March 6-7 at the SPIRE Institute after achieving district qualifying times in individual or relay events, including all of the 15-up boys.
Representing the Tiger Sharks in the West District meet will be the following swimmers:
10-under boys — Lincoln LaLone (50- and 100-back and 50-fly); Evan Mehlenbacher (50- and 100-back and 50- and 100-free); Lane Ongley (50-free); Adam Reynolds (50- and 100-breast and 50-free); Evan Slocum (50-breast); and Grayson Steinbuhler (50-breast).
10-under girls — Nora Blakeslee (50-back); Mary Meg Herman (50-back, 50- and 100-fly, 50- and 100-free and 100-IM); Kathryn Kline (50-back, 50- and 100-breast, 50-fly, 50- and 100-free and 100-IM); Willa Kirvan (50-back); and Isabella Mucha (50-back, 100-fly and 100-IM).
11-12 boys — Max Chatham (50-back, 50- and 100-breast, 50-fly, 50-, 100- and 200-free and 200-IM); and Joe Herman (50-back, 50- and 100-fly and 50-, 100- and 200-free).
11-12 girls — Jenna Crocker (50-breast); Anna Mehlenbacher (50- and 100-back); Lauren Ongley (50- and 100-breast); and Korryn Schmader (50- and 100-back, 50-fly, 50-, 100- and 200-free).
13-14 boys — Alex Reynolds (100- and 200-breast).
13-14 girls — Brooke Kelley (100-back) and Sophia Sampson (50-free).
15-up boys — Frank Barger (50- and 100-free); Seth Brooks (100- and 200-back and 100-fly); David Hauptman (100- and 200-breast and 50-free); Hunter Holcomb (200-breast); Trey Kirvan (50-, 100- and 500-free); Evan Mullen (100-back); Eric Reynolds (100- and 200-breast); Zach Titus (100- and 200-back, 100- and 200-breast, 100-fly, 50- 100-, 200- and 500-free, 200- and 400-IM); Sam Wright (100- and 200-back and 500-free); Conan Young (100- and 200-fly, 50- 100- and 200-free, 200- and 400-IM); and Duncan Young (500-free).
15-up girls — McKenna Houck (50- and 100-free) and Kate McAllister (100-back and 100-fly).
In relay events, the following teams will also make the trek to districts:
— 10-under girls 200-free and 200-medley (Blakeslee, Herman, Kline, Mucha).
— 10-under boys 200-free and 200-medley (Mehlenbacher, Reynolds, LaLone, Ongley).
— 11-12 girls 200-free (Mehlenbacher, Cole, Crocker, Schmader) and 200-medley (Mehlenbacher, Ongley, Schmader, Crocker).
— 11-12 boys 200-free and 200-medley (Chatham, Herman, McQuown, Patterson).
— 13-14 girls 200-free (Kelley, Mucha, Slocum, Sampson) and 200-medley (Kelley, Ongley, Sampson, Mucha).
— 15-up boys 200-medley (Titus, Hautpman, Brooks, Barger) and 400-free (Kirvan, Hauptman, Barger, C. Young).
Combined team scores
1. Titusville 1,581; 2. Oil City 1,489.5; 3. Bradford 1,376; 4. Franklin 1,276; 5. Eastside 1,112; 6. Erie County 1,096; 7. Warren 921; 8. Corry 760; 9. Jamestown 698.5; 10. Meadville 292.
Titusville results
BOYS
8-under
100-free — 6. Grayson Steinbuhler 1:37.79; 7. Cooper Schmader 1:39.19.
25-free — 6. Schmader 20.61; 20. Jacob Snyder 28.16; 23. Colin Steinbuhler 33.17.
25-back — 11. Jackson Sutley 27.55; 18. Snyder 34.40.
25-breast — 3. C. Steinbuhler 31.45.
50-free — 7. Schmader 45.53; 18. Snyder 1:10.18.
100-free relay — 4. Titusville (Sutley, Snyder, C. Steinbuhler, G. Steinbuhler) 1:49.32.
9-10
200-medley relay — 1. Titusville (Evan Mehlenbacher, Adam Reynolds, Ian Hironimus, Lane Ongley) 2:46.56; 3. Titusville (Lincoln LaLone, Evan Slocum, Evan Clinton, Holland Fratus) 3:00.11.
200-free — 6. Fratus 3:14.26; 8. Blake Schmidt 3:15.15.
50-free — 4. Mehlenbacher 33.12; T6. Ongley 35.71; 8. Schmidt 36.91; 16. Clinton 43.12; 25. Ethan Patterson 56.07.
50-back — 4. LaLone 41.50.
50-breast — 1. Reynolds 42.99; 5. Slocum 46.21; 7. Hironimus 48.68; 16. Patterson 1:05.38.
100-free — 3. Ongley 1:22.57; 7. Schmidt 1:31.73.
100-back — 3. Mehlenbacher 1:28.90; 6. LaLone 1:30.04.
100-breast — 2. Reynolds 1:37.90; 7. Slocum 1:48.28; 9. Fratus 1:57.67.
50-fly — 2. LaLone 41.69; 4. Hironimus 44.50; 6. Clinton 46.74.
100-IM — 4. Slocum 1:41.37.
200-free relay — 2. Titusville (Hironimus, Reynolds, Ongley, Mehlenbacher) 2:25.68; 7. Titusville (Fratus, Schmidt, Clinton, Patterson) 3:04.82.
11-12
200-medley relay — 1. Titusville (Max Chatham, Aiden Patterson, Joe Herman, Andrew McQuown) 2:21.45.
50-free — 5. McQuown 33.29.
50-breast — 1. Chatham 36.66; 6. Patterson 44.84.
100-fly — 3. Herman 1:15.90.
100-breast — 2. Chatham 1:20.07.
50-fly — 1. Herman 32.82; 6. McQuown 38.95.
200-free — 5. Patterson 2:46.36.
200-free relay — 2. Titusville (McQuown, Patterson, Herman, Chatham) 2:06.54.
13-14
500-free — 6. Alex Reynolds 6:03.57.
100-breast — 2. Reynolds 1:13.47; 9. Preston LaLone 1:40.54.
100-free — 19. LaLone 1:13.95.
200-breast — 1. Reynolds 2:44.79.
15-up
500-free — 1. Zach Titus 4:48.90; 2. Trey Kirvan 5:11.80; 3. Duncan Young 5:32.98.
200-medley relay — 2. Titusville (Titus, David Hauptman, Seth Brooks, Frank Barger) 1:41.17; 3. Titusville (Evan Mullen, Hunter Holcomb, Conan Young, Sam Wright) 1:55.40.
200-IM — T4. D. Young and Eric Reynolds 2:21.60.
50-free — 2. Barger 22.35; 6. Kirvan 23.76.
100-back — 2. Brooks 59.65; 6. Wright 1:04.11; 7. Mullen 1:04.90.
100-breast — 2. Hauptman 1:04.76; 5. Reynolds 1:10.88; 6. Holcomb 1:13.36.
200-fly — 1. C. Young 2:09.94.
100-free — 4. Barger 50.51; 7. Kirvan 52.00; 10. D. Young 55.30.
200-back — 1. Titus 1:58.23.
200-breast — 1. Hauptman 2:21.29; 5. Reynolds 2:38.74; 6. Holcomb 2:39.59.
100-fly — 2. Titus 53.56. 4. Brooks 59.32; 5. Mullen 1:07.89.
200-free — 3. C. Young 1:55.61; 5. Wright 2:01.98.
400-free relay — 2. Titusville (Kirvan, Hauptman, Brooks, Barger) 3:31.69; 4. Titusville (D. Young, Holcomb, Mullen, Reynolds) 3:59.44.
GIRLS
8-under
100-medley relay — 7. Titusville (Kaylee Roberts, Alayna Kline, Kennedy Schmader, Ariel Prenatt) 1:49.54.
100-free — 6. Schmader 1:40.22.
25-free — 18. Prenatt 25.26; 32. Kate Loker 33.73.
25-back — 11. Roberts 26.10; 19. Prenatt 31.30; 25. Loker 36.39.
25-breast — 7. Kline 30.13.
50-free — 5. Schmader 41.91; 18. Roberts 51.41.
25-fly — 13. Loker 35.41.
100-free relay — 6. Titusville (Kline, Loker, Prenatt, Roberts) 1:56.55.
9-10
200-medley relay — 2. Titusville (Isabella Mucha, Kathryn Kline, Mary Meg Herman, Norah Blakeslee) 2:31.65.
200-free — 6. Mucha 2:55.70; 12. Ava Happoldt 3:41.35.
50-free — 15. Blakeslee 37.42; 21. Olivia Clinton 38.80.
50-breast — 4. Kline 43.42; 11. Kylie Crocker 49.85; 17. Mariska Mitchell 53.14; 19. Ariana Warner 55.35.
100-fly — 3. Mucha 1:34.81.
100-free — 3. Herman 1:14.48; 14. Clinton 1:30.66.
100-back — 3. Blakeslee 1:28.36; 10. Happoldt 1:39.85; 12. Crocker 1:47.07.
100-breast — 2. Kline 1:32.46; 8. Mitchell 1:55.68; 11. Warner 2:06.80.
50-fly — 1. Herman 35.18.
100-IM — 19. Mitchell 2:08.08; 20. Warner 2:13.15.
200-free relay — 1. Titusville (Herman, Mucha, Blakeslee, Kline) 2:22.56; 11. Titusville (Crocker, Clinton, Warner, Happoldt) 3:08.11.
11-12
200-medley relay — 4. Titusville (Anna Mehlenbacher, Lauren Ongley, Rebecca Cole, Jenna Crocker) 2:19.83; 8. Titusville (Josie Peden, Kathren LaLone, Haedyn Nichols, Marissa Warner) 2:48.85.
200-IM — 7. Warner 3:21.08; 8. LaLone 3:27.45.
50-free — 2. Korryn Schmader 28.01; 14. Cole 32.96; 16. Warner 33.26; 24. Mackenzie Hasbrouck 35.86.
50-back— 5. Mehlenbacher 35.43; 16. LaLone 39.15; 22. Nichols 43.99; 26. Laurel McKellop 51.68.
50-breast — 3. Ongley 37.64; 5. Crocker 38.56; 19. McKellop 56.56.
100-free — 8. Cole 1:12.46; 12. Warner 1:22.93; 15. Hasbrouck 1:24.57.
100-back — 4. Schmader 1:12.15; 7. Mehlenbacher 1:15.64; 17. Peden 1:36.33; 20. McKellop 1:59.21.
100-breast — 5. Ongley 1:24.57; 6. Crocker 1:25.04.
50-fly — 9. LaLone 36.74; 10. Cole 38.84; 14. Hasbrouck 4537; 15. Nichols 45.46.
200-free — 3. Schmader 2:19.05; 18. Peden 3:01.10.
200-free relay — 3. Titusville (Schmader, Ongley, Crocker, Mehlenbacher) 2:03.16; 13. Titusville (Nichols, Peden, Hasbrouck, McKellop) 2:36.72.
13-14
500-free — 5. Brooke Kelley 6:14.34; 9. Emma Slocum 6:39.96.
200-medley relay — 4. Titusville (Kelley, Isabella Ongley, Sophia Sampson, Slocum) 2:14.61; 9. Titusville (Hannah McQuown, Heidi Mitchell, Arianna Fink, Carly Fry) 2:44.29.
200-IM — 14. Fink 3:24.69; 14. Fry 3:28.15.
50-free — 5. Sampson 28.25; 23. McQuown 35.90.
100-back — 7. Kelley 1:11.05; 16. McQuown 1:33.87.
100-breast — 12. Ongley 1:24.97; 13. Mitchell 1:28.43; 17. Fink 1:37.86; 22. Fry 1:44.67.
200-breast — 9. Mitchell 3:10.21; 10. Ongley 3:16.85.
100-fly — 6. Sampson 1:16.13.
200-free — 9. Slocum 2:31.80.
200-free relay — 7. Titusville (Kelley, Slocum, Ongley, Sampson) 1:58.47; 11. Titusville (Mitchell, Fink, Fry, McQuown) 2:26.11.
15-up
200-medley relay — 4. Titusville (Olivia Mucha, Julia Johnson, Kate McAllister, McKenna Houck) 2:11.16.
50-free — 4. Houck 27.11; 7. Mucha 30.10.
100-back — 3. McAllister 1:07.87; 6. Mucha 1:18.32.
100-breast — 5. Johnson 1:28.76.
100-free — 6. Houck 59.00.
200-breast — 7. Johnson 3:12.39.
100-fly — 3. McAllister 1:04.94.
400-free relay — 4. Titusville (McAllister, Johnson, Mucha, Houck) 4:24.56.
