FRANKLIN — Nothing signals the arrival of spring quite like the clang of an aluminum bat echoing across the diamond.
With Tuesday finally feeling like a spring day, the Maplewood softball team welcomed the season with a full symphony of the sound.
The Tigers scattered 18 base hits, including seven extra-base knocks, as they defeated Region 2 opponent Rocky Grove 13-3 at Valley Grove Elementary School.
“We went after the girls about stacking some hits,” said Tigers head coach Brad Crawford. “We can’t just hit one and get three outs, hit one and leave girls on base. They did it today. They stacked ‘em.”
With the win, Maplewood evens its record to 1-1 on the season and 1-1 in Region 2.
It was the debut for Rocky Grove (0-1, 0-1 Region 2).
Rocky Grove actually had the lead during the early going, scoring a run in the bottom of the first when Kaylin Jacoby reached on an error and scored on a single by Emily Mawhinney.
Maplewood answered back with two runs in the top of the third, generated by singles from McKenna Crawford and Eve Beuchat, followed by an RBI triple by Izzy Eimer.
Yet, Rocky Grove countered the Tigers with two runs in the bottom of the third to take a 3-2 lead. Jacoby and Emily Rice both had singles in the frame. And the Tigers helped the Orioles along by committing a pair of errors.
However, after the third inning the tug-of-war was over. And there are three reasons why.
One: After those two errors in the third, the Maplewood defense tightened up and collected the rest of the outs without incident.
Two: Maplewood put freshman Rhinn Post in the pitching circle.
Senior Bradie Whitehair started the game. And she did a solid job through three innings, allowing three base hits, walking one and striking out three. She didn’t get much support from the defense, though, and all three runs that Rocky Grove scored on her were unearned.
Also, Whitehair was still recovering from an offseason injury. So coach Crawford didn’t want her to push her too hard.
“Bradie’s doing well,” said Crawford. “She had surgery over the summer. We don’t know how far she can go. But we wanted to get her a few innings and finish up with Rhinn if we can.”
So to start the bottom of the fourth inning, the Tigers went with Post. The freshman was solid. She allowed just one base hit over the final four frames, walked four and struck out nine.
“She did really well,” Crawford said about Post. “She’s really calm. She can walk girls and get out of it. She did that today. She had a couple innings where she got all three outs. She’s got the mental part to be a pitcher.”
The third means with which the Tigers put the game away: The bats.
Maplewood kept a fairly steady stream of runs coming across the plate — four in the fourth inning, one in the fifth, and three each in the sixth and seventh.
Whitehair had an RBI single in the top of the fourth. Grace Hasbrouck, Sheila Despenses and Eve Beuchat each followed with doubles. Despenses’ hit brought in two runs. Beuchat’s plated one, giving Maplewood a 6-3 lead.
In the fifth inning, Izzy Eimer led off with a single, made it to third on a couple passed balls, and then came home on a fielder’s choice by Tanner Horn, making it 7-3.
McKenna Crawford singled to lead off the sixth. Izzy Eimer followed with a single to score Crawford. And then up came sophomore Madyson Banik.
In the Tigers’ first game of the season against Cambridge Springs, Banik hit a solo home run over the fence at Maplewood High.
This time around, Banik stayed within the confines of Rocky Grove’s field, but it was a home run all the same. Her shot flew past the Rocky Grove right fielder. Banik zoomed around the bases, nearly catching up with Eimer, who had started a base ahead of her, and hustled all the way home for a stand-up, inside-the-park home run. It was 10-3 Tigers. Banik now has homers in both of the Tigers’ games this season.
“That’s very cool,” said coach Crawford.
Maplewood added three more runs in the seventh for good measure. Hasbrouck, who was 2-for-3 for the game, led off with a single. McKenna Crawford, who finished the day 4-for-5 with three runs scored, added another single with one down.
Beuchat, who went 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and three RBIs, brought home Hasbrouck with a single. Then Izzy Eimer brought in the final two runs with her fourth hit of the game. She went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored.
“Day by day,” said coach Crawford. “This was only our second game on the dirt. This was only (Rocky Grove’s) first. Some of these teams we’re playing have been to Florida or North Carolina. So we’re playing catch-up a little bit. We’ll get there.”
