CONNEAUT, Ohio — If a member of the Titusville Rockets girls basketball team happened to forget a birthday present for Carly Moon on Saturday afternoon, they could have wrapped their 45-40 Region 3 win up in a bow, instead.
The Rockets downed the Conneaut (Ohio) Spartans and led throughout the contest, except for the two occasions the game was tied.
Braelyn Eldred set the tone to begin the game, blocking a Spartan drive off the opening tip. Abby Patterson then got Titusville on the board going 1-2 from the free throw line.
Emily Finley picked up two early fouls and brought intensity to the floor, literally, from the opening minutes.
“She is a flopper,” said Rockets head coach Liz Kolodziejczak. “That’s her senior quote; she is ‘the flop.’”
An Amber Scott steal set up a charity stripe trip with 4:50 remaining in the first, as she drove the ball coast-to-coast drawing a foul, a common occurrence in Saturday’s game. As Conneaut took control back from another “Finley flop,” it seemed to spark the Titusville senior. She followed with a 3-pointer from the top of the key that started a 14-0 Rockets run to end the inaugural frame.
As a chant started on the visitors bench, Scott hit an and-one take, and Patterson netted a lay-up. Sophia McGill then chipped in a steal and conversion to put Titusville in front, 11-4. That’s when the Rockets’ full-court press firmly took hold, as another McGill steal led to a Finley connection from deep, in transition. Eldred maintained momentum with a nifty steal, having the presence of mind to keep her pivot-foot planted on the Titusville side of the court to avoid a half-court violation. McGill finished the quarter with another 2-pointer, and the Rockets led after one, 16-4.
Kolodziejczak spoke after the game about how her bench is learning how their energy impacts a game; good and bad.
“They don’t understand sportsmanship sometimes, so I have to re-assure them that they’re doing a good job,” said Kolodziejczak. “They’re learning, and they’re a very young team.”
Conneaut used a 15-4 run to open the second quarter by way of lay-ups from Jayden Drew, a deep strike from Izzy Danforth and buckets from Karissa Shellhammer and Annalee Hagstrom.
Finley did interrupt the Spartans charge with a three at the 3:57 mark of the second stanza. Scott headed to the line where she went 1 of 2 before hitting a turnaround hook plus another free throw at the 34-second mark. Scott wasn’t done for the half, as she ripped away another steal and found McGill on the low block at the other end. McGill made good, giving Titusville a 24-20 lead at the midway point.
At halftime, Kolodziejczak stressed the importance of defending well in the full-court press, and dialed up more of the same intensity as seen from the outset.
“That’s how we almost beat Mercyhurst (Prep) in the beginning of the season, that’s how we beat (Conneaut) last time,” she said of the defensive pressure. “We have speed, we don’t have height, so we go off of our speed and that’s what works.”
As the third got underway, Finley took an elbow to the eye but toughed it out, not missing a second of game action. In fact, she finished the quarter with four steals.
Scott pushed the envelope defensively as well, and her coach thought the job she did of getting the ball into the paint was key to the Rockets’ success yet again.
“She did a phenomenal job penetrating. That’s the biggest thing, getting the ball inside,” said a non-complacent Kolodziejczak. “If we could finish more in the post, it would be even better.”
Scott, who finished the game with five steals, had a hand in every point scored in the third. She netted eight points in the frame, and setup a McGill bucket with 42 seconds left in the third. A Spartans’ 3-pointer with 8 seconds to go cut Titusville’s lead to 34-28.
Each team got to the free throw line with regularity to start the fourth quarter. Drew hit a three for the Spartans and tied the game at 38 with 2:53 remaining in regulation. Two more assists by Scott gave the Rockets all the separation they’d need, though. She found McGill and Finley for a basket each before combining with Patterson to ice the game away, as the Spartans fouled in desperation.
With 1:03 remaining, the Rockets’ stiff resistance, coupled with a 42-38 lead, forced a timeout on the part of the Spartans. Kolodziejczak knew just what to call out of the break because she does it regularly in practice.
“They were trying to run our press against us, and that’s how you beat our press,” the coach laughed. “You throw the baseball pass.”
Titusville, paced by Scott who had 19 points and nine rebounds, won 45-40 to improve to 6-14 overall and 2-11 in Region 3. Finley wasn’t far from a triple-double with 12 points, nine steals and eight rebounds. McGill finished with a season-high 10 points, while Patterson had four and 10 boards. Eldred hauled in 10 rebounds, including eight in the second half alone.
Conneaut was led in scoring by Drew with 13 points. Danforth and Hagstrom finished with 10 a piece. Sara Schmaeman, Kat Ray and Shellhammer had two. Lydia Mozzocco hit one free throw.
After opting out of the District 10 playoffs, the Rockets will close out their season with two home games. The Rockets will host Fairview tonight at 7 in their final region game of the campaign before entertaining Corry on Wednesday.
