FRANKLIN — There’s more than one way to skin a cat goes that old, kinda gross saying.
There’s also more than one way of getting around the bases than just stringing together hits. And when facing a pitcher like Franklin junior and Vanderbilt commit Luke Guth, sometimes those alternate avenues are the only ones open.
Good thing the Titusville baseball team was in a creative mood on Wednesday.
The Rockets used one of those unorthodox journeys along the base paths to break a scoreless stalemate against the Knights in the fifth inning. They added another run in a more traditional fashion. And they got some gutsy pitching from start to finish to claim a key Region 4 win over the Knights and their ace hurler, 2-1.
“Very proud of these guys,” said Titusville head coach Roy Schweitzer. “I can’t say enough about our guys and the hard work and the hustle that they put in. This was a big win for our program.”
Titusville improved to 7-2 overall with the win, 5-0 in Region 4. Franklin is now 5-2 on the season and 4-2 in region games.
“We just didn’t execute well enough,” said Franklin head coach Brian Schmidt. “We made some mental errors, we didn’t execute at the plate. And those things are going to hurt you in a close game.”
Coming into the fifth, both teams had only had a few runners reach base, as both teams’ pitchers — Guth for Franklin and junior lefty Hunter Thomas for Titusville — were playing stingy ball.
Guth would pitch six innings. He allowed two unearned runs on three hits, walked two and recorded a whopping 18 strikeouts.
Thomas would last 6 1/3. He allowed one unearned run on four hits with three walks and rang up seven Ks.
“(Guth) threw his heart out. I give that kid a lot of credit,” said Schweitzer. “But our pitcher did a great job today keeping them in check. … (Guth) might have had a couple more strikeouts, but who’s counting?”
Finally in the fifth, a tiny crack appeared for the Rockets.
Lead-off batter Tyler Durstine swung at a third strike, but the ball got behind Franklin catcher Cole Harmon, allowing Durstine to reach first base safely.
With Tanner Abrams at the plate, Durstine attempted to steal second. The throw down from Franklin catcher Cole Harmon was off the mark and went into the outfield. Durstine regained his feet and took off for third. The throw from the outfield was also off target, and it rolled out of play and into Franklin’s dugout. So, Durstine was awarded home and Titusville had itself a 1-0 lead.
“Tyler was hustling,” said Schweitzer. “That’s what it takes to win a game like this.”
The Rockets weren’t done. Abrams eventually drew a walk. Then Kasen Neely moved Abrams to second with a sac bunt.
With two outs, Ashton Burleigh drove a hit into the soggy grass of Franklin’s infield, allowing him to leg out his second single of the day and shuffle Abrams to third.
Then, freshman Kameron Mong came up, and he knocked a single into left field, which plated Abrams to make it 2-0.
“Kam came through with two outs,” said Schweitzer. “Kam’s been coming along great. When a freshman contributes to a big win like this, that bodes well for the future.”
That second run would prove to be crucial.
In the sixth, Franklin led off with back-to-back singles by Carson Wible and Noah Kockler. Then Aidan McCracken laid down a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position.
The next batter, Kyle Alexander, hit a grounder to shortstop Garrett Knapp. However, as Knapp tried to throw over to Durstine at second, the ball seemed to slip out of Knapp’s hand and went rolling on the dirt.
Wible headed home from third base to make it 2-1, and Kockler took off from second, looking to take Wible’s place at third.
However, Durstine corralled the loose ball and gunned it down to Abrams at third. Abrams laid the tag on Kockler to notch the second out.
Thomas then got the next batter swinging to end the inning.
“That was a heads-up play by Tyler, getting that runner at third base after the missed throw,” Schweitzer said.
Guth’s day on the mound ended after six innings. Ethan Nightingale pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, striking out two more Rockets.
Thomas had enough pitches left to face one more batter in the bottom of the seventh, getting a groundout.
“Great pitching by Hunter Thomas. And great catching by Kasen Neely,” said Titusville junior Caden Blakeslee, who was interviewed for some reason.
Kolin Baker took Thomas’ place on the hill. He walked the first batter he faced.
Yet, Titusville’s defense came through in the clutch, as Knapp stretched out to snag a ground ball into the hole, turned and fired across his body to second to get the lead runner out.
Then Baker got Guth to swing at a third strike to end the game and earn the save.
“It was really clutch of Kolin to come on and finish the game off striking out their best player,” said Blakeslee.
“Kolin came in and was right on,” said Schweitzer. “And what a fantastic play in the hole by Knapp to get that force at second base. It was just a great play all around.”
