MEADVILLE – Three different Bulldogs scored twice as Meadville used a five-goal second half to pull away from Maplewood en route to a 7-2 region victory.
Phoebe Templin and Adelaide Phillis tallied two goals and two assists each for the hosts, while Jordan Linz posted two goals and Sarah Price rounded out the Meadville offense with a goal and an assist.
The Tigers garnered goals from McKenzie Means and Natalie Kurt, both of which came in the first half.
The ‘Dogs did not waste time jumping on the attack as the game’s first shot came from just inside the 18-yard box from Price. Although the initial shot was turned away by the crossbar, Linz was unmarked in front to clean up the loose change and put Meadville ahead 1-0 early on.
Maplewood quickly worked to turn the tables, gaining the zone and putting together a string of short passes before Maya Marshall found Means at the top corner of the penalty box. After taking a touch on the ball, the locals’ leading goal scorer added to her total with an impressive line-drive shot over the head of Meadville goalkeeper Riley Olson and into the far side of the net.
Less than six minutes later, after Natalie Slagle made a save to start the counter attack, the Tigers located another soft spot in the Meadville back line. Means had claimed possession of the ball to the right of the Bulldogs’ bench, and after dribbling the ball towards the end line, the junior delivered a low cross into the box that was redirected past Olson by Kurt, her fourth score of the season to push Maplewood ahead 2-1.
Unfortunately, the advantage did not hold for very long as Meadville restored their lead on consecutive shots from Templin and Phillis with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
The stamina and speed of the Bulldogs got the better of Maplewood in the second half. Not only did the hosts cushion their lead with five goals, the Meadville defense allowed only two Tigers’ shots in the final 40 minutes.
Slagle ended the afternoon with nine saves in net for the locals, who saw their season-long three-game winning streak come to an end.
Now at 5-7 overall, Maplewood will look to rebound quickly when they host Cambridge Springs at 4 p.m. tomorrow afternoon at Maplewood Elementary School.
