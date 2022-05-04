FAIRVIEW — The Titusville baseball team has proven that it can string together some wins.
Now, the Rockets need to show how it responds to a loss.
Fairview handed Titusville its first loss in Region 4 this season, winning 6-4 Friday in Fairview.
“We’re going to battle back,” said Titusville head coach Roy Schweitzer. “We’ve got a big game on Monday with Northwestern. Then we jump right back in it at North East (on Wednesday), and they’ve got a very good team this year. So we’re excited and we can’t wait for the challenge of getting back out there and taking on our region’s best.”
Despite the loss, Titusville still has ownership of the top spot in Region 4. The Rockets are now 10-3 overall and 8-1 in the league. North East and Fairview are both a game behind with region records of 7-2.
“We needed to do this for ourselves and for the league,” said Fairview head coach Joe Spinelli. “(Titusville) has won a lot of close games. They’ve been dancing in the fire, kinda. And today they got ‘em. … So hey, let’s go. I said, ‘Sometimes everything goes right for you. We’ve got to get them today at our place.’ And the rest of the league comes back to life a little bit too, you know?”
It was the second meeting between these teams in the last five days. They had just played on Monday. Titusville defeated Fairview 2-0.
Titusville surpassed that offensive output in just the first inning of Friday’s rematch, going up 3-0 on Fairview starting pitcher Sean Houston in the opening frame.
To lead off the first, Kasen Neely reached on a Fairview error. Then Garrett Knapp laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runner over. But the bunt was bobbled, so Knapp reached safely as well and there were two aboard.
“We junked it up defensively in the first inning,” Spinelli said.
Ashton Burleigh followed, and charged a double down the third base line, bringing in Neely’s courtesy runner, Drew Wheeler, to make it 1-0.
Then Hunter Thomas roped a single to center field, driving in both Knapp and Burleigh and making it 3-0.
“Today we had some bats come alive,” said Schweitzer. “We were hitting their ace, that was good to see. It was good to see us getting out of that funk — good quality, long at-bats.”
However, Fairview would charge into the lead with a couple big innings against Titusville lefty Hunter Thomas, scoring two runs in the third and four in the fourth.
Aari Fox had an RBI single in the third and Aiden Rubilotta hit an RBI double to deep center.
Then in the fourth, the Tigers were finding gaps all over the field, with Sean Houston hitting a single to right, Vinny Campoli doubling in a run to left-center, Brody Baker hitting a single to shallow center to bring in a third run, and Fox doubling to left to score another.
Fairview went into the fifth up 6-3.
“(Thomas) is pretty good,” said Spinelli. “But we bunched a lot of hits together in that one inning. That was pretty good for us.”
Titusville managed to get one of those runs back in the top of the fifth. Neely lifted a double to left. Knapp followed with a single. Then Burleigh sent home Neely’s runner, Wheeling, with a sacrifice fly to center.
Yet that was all the Rockets could muster in this one. Houston, the Tigers’ starting pitcher, would last 6 1/3 innings and yield four runs (two earned) on seven hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
“He did a real good job,” said Spinelli.
Colin Bolla pitched to one batter in the seventh and got a strikeout to end the game.
Hunter Thomas took the loss for Titusville. He threw five innings and allowed six runs (three earned) on six hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. “I give Hunter Thomas a lot of credit,” said Schweitzer. “He was out there battling.”
Kolin Baker pitched the seventh inning. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out a pair.
Baker also had one of Titusville’s three doubles on the day, hitting a two-bagger in the fourth.
