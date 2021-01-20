CORRY — When a spot shooter is left open on offense, one can only pray that they are having a cold night from the floor.
That wasn’t the case for Logan Joncas, who went 11 of 16 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, to total a game-high 28 points and lead the Corry Beavers boys basketball team past the visiting Titusville Rockets 78-46 in Region 5 action on Tuesday.
Corry (3-3 overall, 1-2 Region 5) converted 55.9% of their shots on the evening, which factors in the Beavers’ 24 of 34 performance from inside the arc. Tucker Clark chipped in 18 points, which included a pair of triples, and Nick Brundage added 12 points on 6 of 8 shooting in the post.
Although the Titusville (0-3 overall, 0-2 Region 5) defense struggled to slow down the Corry attack, the Rocket offense had its best night of the season to date. Titusville scored a season-best 46 points and was the most efficient from the field of their first three games — going 7 of 16 (43.8%) from short range, 10 of 37 (27%) from outside the arc and 17 of 53 (32.1%) overall.
Manny Perez led the Rockets with a career-high 12 points, going 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Garrett Knapp and Kasen Neely hit three triples each, with Neely’s nine points being a career-best. Drew Wheeling and Derek Beach chipped in six points apiece, while Tyler Durstine added four.
“Offensively, we shot better tonight than in the first two games,” Titusville coach Craig Mehlenbacher said. “We have a lot of growing still to go. We need to continue to work defensively. I keep telling them to take one step at a time and improve, and each game I think we’ve improved in some area.”
Titusville hung in with Corry through the game’s opening minutes, pulling ahead 6-4 on the first of Perez’s 3-pointers with 5:45 left in the period. However, the Beavers responded with 21-0 run due in part to six Rocket turnovers in their nine ensuing possessions.
During the Corry run, Joncas converted two of his 3’s and the Beavers had five transition lay-ups to finish the quarter with a 25-9 advantage. In the second, Joncas scored 12 points that included a pair of triples.
“We were supposed to stay closer than normal to (Joncas),” Mehlenbacher said. “Sometimes we lost him through some of the screens. Again, that’s what we have to work on defensively. We have to talk when we see things coming. We were a little bit slow on that.”
The Rockets had their best offensive quarter of the evening in the second period, putting up 17 points. Wheeling converted two buckets in the post, while Knapp, Neely and Perez connected from long distance. However, the Beavers took a 47-26 lead into the intermission.
Titusville’s offense wasn’t as reliant on the 3-pointer, although the Brown and Gold made 10 of those shots in the game. Forwards Wheeling and Adam Schenberg were more aggressive in the paint, and the balanced attack is something Mehlenbacher is hoping to see going forward.
“We’ve been playing in spurts and hopefully that continues to be more consistent,” Mehlenbacher said. “We’re looking to attack the basket a little bit more than we have. Some of these kids are young and a little timid, but we have to be more well-rounded and get to the hoop every once in a while. I felt like we had more inside presence. Drew and Adam had some good looks.”
Titusville will have a quick turnaround, as the Rockets will host Sheffield tonight at 7 in a non-region game. Friday’s Region 5 contest against Conneaut Area at the Launch Pad was postponed, along with the Fort LeBoeuf home game on Friday, Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.