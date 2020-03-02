FARRELL — Although the Maplewood Tigers girls basketball team wasn’t able to pull off the upset against the defending state runner-up West Middlesex Big Reds in the District 10 Class 2A Championship Game on Saturday at Farrell High School, the Tigers earned the respect of their counterparts — who claimed the district title with an 84-56 victory.
West Middlesex (18-6) was led by D-I recruit and 6-foot, 2-inch forward Makennah White, who posted 40 points on the scoreboard and added 13 rebounds for a double-double. White went 14 of 19 shooting from short range and sank both of her 3-point attempts. Emily Anthony (14) and Taylor Franks (13) also were in double figured for West Middlesex, who scored the first four points of the game and never trailed in the contest.
White was nearly matched point-for-point by Izzy Eimer, who tallied a career-high 31 points for Maplewood (22-3). Eimer made a career-best seven triples, while posting an 8-for-10 clip at the charity stripe. Sadie Thomas chipped in a double-double of 19 points and 15 boards.
West Middlesex head coach Mike Williams and his team game-planned for the Tigers’ 3-point game, wanting to limit those deadly daggers that come with the bonus point. Williams stated after the game that his players were focused on containing Maplewood’s top-three scorers.
“We wanted to make sure we knew where Roser, Eimer and Thomas were at all times,” Williams said. “We were kind of giving Thomas more leeway because of her being a freshman. We didn’t expect her to (get 19 points). The other two we felt could really go over on us. Eimer did, but I thought we did a nice job of containing Roser, who had two points. Three-pointers multiply a lot faster than 2-pointers and they really hurt us. Our mantra all week was to guard the shooter, not the dribbler.”
However, Maplewood was able to find some of those opens looks, and made nine as a team during the contest. Eimer went 7 for 14 from long distance, and Thomas chipped in the additional pair that was made.
Maplewood averaged about 63 points per game coming into the contest, and it’s safe to say that the offense did its fair share by putting up 56 against the reigning district champs. However, the Tigers had very little success on the defensive end of the floor in containing the Big Reds — allowing a season-high 84 points, which was more than double their season average (42).
Maplewood coach Kyle Krepps acknowledged after the game that the Tigers’ had their work cut out for them with the plethora of scorers that they had to try to defend.
“You have to pick your poison with them,” Krepps said. “Makennah was killing us. I didn’t have a very good game plan with her. We know they can shoot, so our plan was to make them make hard 2’s and tough 3’s, but we ended giving up easy 3’s and 2’s. We weren’t really playing the defense we needed to.
“I messed that up in the beginning and didn’t have the right defense. Normally, I’m a guy that likes to take away the leading scorer, but I don’t know how you do that with (White) because she is so good.”
Although West Middlesex led by double digits halfway through the first quarter and never let Maplewood back within that threshold, the Tigers gave the Big Reds plenty of scoring runs to keep the game within reach.
Maplewood looked to have some momentum going into halftime with a 9-0 run of two Eimer triples and a three-point play from Thomas with 1:16 left in the second quarter that closed the gap to 45-27. However, an Anthony trey coming out of a Big Reds timeout shot down that momentum.
Nevertheless, Krepps was pleased with his team’s performance and resiliency.
“I was just proud of how we played,” Krepps said. “We played hard, answered runs with runs and played some defense here and there. I have nothing but praise for how our girls played because (the Big Reds) knew we were here. That’s all you can ask for.”
Even after the tough loss, spirits were high for the Tiger players because they knew they left it on all the floor.
“We all think that we played a good game and fought hard,” Thomas said. “We never gave up and kept going.”
When asked if she was proud of taking second place, Eimer immediately answered “Yes,” with enthusiasm, adding, “Second is better than third.”
“(Krepps) kept telling us to have fun and to not worry about it,” Eimer said. “He said don’t go out there scared because you’ll mess up instead of playing well. We just worked hard and we wanted it. (West Middlesex) has good players and are a good team.”
Maplewood will face Ellis, of District 7, in the first round of the state playoffs on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Hagerty Events Center in Erie.
Williams believes the Tigers “will make it past the first round” because “they’re good” — a sign of respect for the improvement of the program in recent years.
