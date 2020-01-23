YOUNGSVILLE — For Maplewood wrestler JD McFadden, Wednesday night was the culmination of four years of hard work on the mat as the Tiger senior earned his 100th career victory to help the Maplewood Tigers earn a 47-9 rout of the homestanding Youngsville Eagles for their first Region 3 victory of the season.
McFadden improved to 20-1 on the campaign with his 37-second pin of Devon Morris. Normally competing at 182, McFadden moved up to compete in the 195 bout to avoid earning No. 100 by a simple forfeit, which Jesse McFadden collected for the Tigers.
Tucker Urey (152), Greg Roae (160), Logan Gross (170), Joey King (220) and Steven Heme (285) each floored their opponents, while Austin Parker defeated Colton Garris by technical fall.
Maplewood (3-9 overall, 1-6 Region 3) will compete at the Fred Bell Tournament this weekend with the action beginning on Friday afternoon.
Maplewood 47, Youngsville 9
106 — No bout.
113 — No bout.
120 — No bout.
126 — Logan McDonald (Y) by forfeit.
132 — No bout.
138 — Collin Clough (Y) dec. Lucas Kennedy, 10-5.
145 — Austin Parker (M) tech. fall Colton Garris, 15-0.
152 — Tucker Urey (M) pinned Michael Crane, 2:29.
160 — Greg Roae (M) pinned Caden McCune, 1:23.
170 — Logan Gross (M) pinned Damon Reese, 1:34.
182 — Jesse McFadden (M) by forfeit.
195 — JD McFadden (M) pinned Devon Morris, 0:37.
220 — Joey King (M) pinned Alan McAllister, 1:43.
285 — Steven Heme (M) pinned Jake DeSimone, 3:21.
*Match started at 145.
Titusville 41, Conneaut (OH) 18
CONNEAUT, Ohio — Brock Covell and Levi Nosko landed a pin a piece to help the Titusville Rockets wrestling team pick up a 41-18 Region 2 victory on the road against the Conneaut (Ohio) Spartans for its third straight dual win.
The Rockets won five of the seven contested matches, including pins from Covell (138) and Nosko (182). Jarrod Rodgers (145) and Devin Patterson (170) each earned an extra team point with major decision, while James Titus picked up a decision at 152. Seth Donovan (126), Joe Jacobson (220) and Gage Sutton (285) rounded out the Titusville scoring with wins from forfeits.
Titusville (8-5 overall, 5-2 Region 2) will compete at the Fred Bell Tournament this weekend with the action beginning on Friday afternoon.
Titusville 41, Conneaut (OH) 18
106 — No bout.
113 — No bout.
120 — Ryan Osborne (C) by forfeit.
126 — Seth Donovan (T) by forfeit.
132 — Amari Bowers (C) by forfeit.
138 — Brock Covell (T) pinned Anthony Nunes, 5:13.
145 — Jarrod Rodgers (T) major dec. Logan Pinkerton, 21-7.
152 — James Titus (T) dec. Riley Williams, 8-3.
160 — Sean Herman (C) dec. Duane Christy, 7-6 UTB.
170 — Devin Patterson (T) major dec. Nate Coy, 13-1.
182 — Levi Nosko (T) pinned Tyler Hale, 1:41.
195 — Daren Christine (C) dec. Kolin Baker, 12-8.
220 — Joe Jacobson (T) by forfeit.
285 — Gage Sutton (T) by forfeit.
*Match started at 170.
