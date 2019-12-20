History continues to be made at the Titusville High School Natatorium during the 2019-20 campaign. After seeing two records fall during the home opener on Monday, the Rocket boys achieved to more milestones on Thursday when Titusville completed a sweep of the visiting Hickory Hornets in Region 1 action.
The Titusville boys’ 96-61 victory was important for the Region 1 race as the Rockets (4-0) knocked off the previously undefeated Hornets (3-1). The victory gave head coach Kevin Dawson his 200th of his Rocket coaching career, and Zach Titus set another program record in the 200-free.
Dawson, who is in his 17th season at the helm, called the evening “a special night.”
“I couldn’t have done it without the great people around me,” Dawson said. “I have had tremendous support from the school district and athletic directors from day one. The coaches I have been blessed to work with at THS, especially Rhonda Wagonseller and Judy Lesko, have been pivotal in my success. Beyond helping athletes swim faster, they taught me a lot about managing a large team and keeping young athletes interested in the sport. The outstanding YMCA swim program has consistently developed swimmers from a young age and prepared them for the next level of swimming. Not to mention all the swimmers who put in all the hard work and put up with me as a coach. And probably most important, a supportive wife who encourages me and deals with long nights and weekends without me home helping out with my own kids.
“Coaching is such a rewarding job. I just enjoy being around the kids and seeing the excitement on their faces when they improve. The 200 wins are just a neat by-product of all the good times I have shared with the boys over the years.”
Titusville athletic director Scott Salvo was on hand at the meet to see both teams accomplish a key region victory, and he offered his praise of Dawson’s body of work.
“The stability that he brings to the program, not just for my sake but for the kids’ sake; they know what to expect,” Salvo said. “He runs a quality program, and he’s a down-to-earth guy. It’s nice to see him every year just keep building. (In) some sports, you’ll have a couple of athletes come through. He takes an average athlete and makes them a great one. Just look at the record boards; almost every one of those happened under his coaching. That speaks a lot.”
Titus is one of those swimmers that has thrived under Dawson’s tutelage. The Rocket senior continued to spread his name across a variety of events on the record book by breaking Shane Steffy’s 2018 record time in the 200-free. On Thursday, Titus eclipsed Steffy’s time of 2:02.12 by less than one second, at 2:01.45. It was one of two individual races that he took first place in during the meet (100-free).
It wasn’t the first time that Titus had broken the previous best mark in the program, however. The one time that Titus did so, Steffy turned in a slightly better time, which gave Titus the motivation to keep chasing down that record for his own since his sophomore campaign.
“When I swam it the first time during my sophomore year, Shane and I (both) broke the record, but he beat me, so ever since then I’ve been going after that record just to get it down,” Titus said. “My goal is definitely to get every record up there besides the 50-free and 100-breast because I can neither sprint nor swim the breast. Those are rough events.”
Conan Young was also an individual double-winner in the 100-fly and 200-IM, while Frank Barger (50-free) and Seth Brooks (100-back) claimed a win apiece. Titusville picked up relay wins in the 200-medley (Titus, David Hauptman, Brooks and Barger) and 200-free (Hauptman, Young, Trey Kirvan and Barger).
Mitchell Baldwin (400-free) and Titus (100-free) were the new district qualifiers for the Rocket boys. Gavin Attenborough (100-breast and 100-free), Baldwin (200- and 400-free), Brooks (100-back), Zack Burton (100-fly), Ian Eldred (100-fly), Jay Fry (100-free), Conan Young (100-fly) and Duncan Young (200-IM) achieved season-best times.
“Tonight was a meeting of two undefeated teams, but luckily we had enough to come out on top,” Dawson said. “I am blessed with a group of boys who love the sport and work so incredibly hard. The versatility they have as a group makes it impossible for other coaches to figure out what our lineup is going to look like. Zach continues to swim outstanding every meet, and encourages everyone around him to get better. I am proud of everyone, and can’t wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds.”
The Rocket girls picked up their third straight victory, with a 97-66 thwarting of the Hornets.
Kate McAllister paced the Rockets with two individual wins in the 100-back and 100-fly. McKenna Houck (50-free) and Emma Slocum (400-fre) also picked up one victory each. Titusville won all three relay events, as Houck, Brooke Fry, McAllister and Slocum teamed up in the 200-medley; Brooke Fry, McAllister, Madeline Hetrick and Houck worked together in the 200-free and qualified for districts; and Shea Titus, Madison Foote, Hetrick and Slocum won the 400-free.
Turning in season-best times were Brooke Fry (100-free), Hetrick (50-free), Houck (50- and 100-free), Julia Johnson (100-breast), Olivia Samonsky (100-back), Slocum (400-free) and Shea Titus (50-free).
“McKenna Houck had two great sprints that we can build off of in the meets to come,” Titusville girls coach Seth Come said. “She broke 27 seconds in the 50-free and 1 minute in the 100-free. Shoutout to the 200-free relay team for qualifying for the district meet. The whole girls team (gets a shoutout) for putting together a great fight. There were a few set backs at the beginning of the meet and I’m very proud of how they responded. A lot of gutsy swims make this sport so exciting.
“My major shoutout is to my coach, coach Kevin Dawson, for his 200th win as a swim coach,” Come added. “He has done a tremendous job the past 16 seasons of building this program to where it is now. I was blessed to have him as a coach, and it has been just as awesome working along side him. He has dedicated countless hours to this team, and his hard work should not go unrecognized. I think I speak for a lot of people when I say, ‘Congratulations Coach!’”
Titusville will be back in the pool on Jan. 2 at home against the Grove City Eagles, at 6 p.m., in Region 1 action.
Boys: Titusville 96, Hickory 61
200-medley relay — 1. Titusville (Titus, Hauptman, Brooks, Barger) 1:56.11; 2. Titusville (D. Young, Reynolds, Burton, Wright); 3. Hickory (Zampogna, T. Adamiak, Jones, McKinney).
200-free — 1. Titus (T) 2:01.45; 2. Basile (H); 3. Kirvan (T); 4. Baldwin (T); 5. Flickinger (H).
200-IM — 1. C. Young (T) 2:27.87; 2. D. Young (T); 3. Mellott (H); 4. Steines (H); 5. Reynolds (T).
50-free — 1. Barger (T) 26.48; 2. Brooks (T); 3. Stuart (H); 4. Jones (H); 5. Fry (T).
100-fly — 1. C. Young (T) 1:07.46; 2. Mellott (H); 3. Burton (T); 4. Eldred (T); Jones (H).
100-free — 1. Titus (T) 55.59; 2. Steines (H); 3. Fry (T); 4. Stuart (H); 5. Attenborough (T).
400-free — 1. Basile (H) 4:26.28; 2. Kirvan (T); 3. Baldwin (T); 4. T. Adamiak (H).
200-free relay — 1. Titusville (Hauptman, C. Young, Kirvan, Barger) 1:49.99; 2. Hickory (Stuart, Jones, Basile, Steines); 3. Titusville (Reynolds, D. Young; Eldred, Burton).
100-back — 1. Brooks (T) 1:05.67; 2. Wright (T); 3. D. Young (T); 4. McKinney (H); 5. Zampogna (H).
100-breast — 1. T. Adamiak (H) 1:32.26; 2. N. Adamiak (H).
400-free relay — 1. Hickory (Stuart, Basile, Mellott, Steines) 4:24.89.
Girls: Titusville 97, Hickory 66
200-medley relay — 1. Titusville (Houck, Fry, McAllister, Slocum) 2:23.48; 2. Hickory (Snyder, R. Busi, Elsey, Slezak); 3. Titusville (Foote, Johnson, Titus, Snyder).
200-free — 1. Slezak (H) 2:51.37; 2. Reda (H); 3. Wang (H); 4. Sampson (T); 5. Snyder (T).
200-IM — 1. Elsey (H) 2:46.75; 2. Slocum (T); 3. Foote (T).
50-free — 1. Houck (T) 29.85; 2. Snyder (H); 3. H. Busi (H); 4. Hetrick (T); 5. Titus (T).
100-fly — 1. McAllister (T) 1:15.96; 2. Titus (T); 3. Wang (H).
100-free — 1. Snyder (H) 1:04.79; 2. Houck (T); 3. Fry (T); 4. Hetrick (T); 5. R. Busi (H).
400-free — 1. Slocum (T) 5:40.44; 2. Slezak (H); 3. Foote (T); 4. Johnson (T).
200-free relay — 1. Titusville (Fry, McAllister, Hetrick, Houck) 2:07.32; 2. Hickory (Elsey, H. Busi, Slezak, Snyder); 3. Titusville (Deeter, Riley, Sampson, Samonsky).
100-back — 1. McAllister (T) 1:22.14; 2. H. Busi (H); 3. Samonsky (T); 4. Reda (H); 5. Riley (T).
100-breast — 1. Elsey (H) 1:27.26; 2. Johnson (T); 3. Fry (T); 4. R. Busi (H); 5. Snyder (T).
400-free relay — 1. Titusville (Titus, Foote, Hetrick, Slocum) 5:21.68; 2. Hickory (Reda, H. Busi, Wang, R. Busi); 3. Titusville (Riley, Sampson, Samonsky, Snyder).
