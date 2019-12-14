UNION CITY — With only one bout lasting beyond the first period of action, the Union City Bears and Maplewood Tigers wrestling teams made quick work on the mat during Friday’s Region 3 match. Union City utilized six forfeits and three pins to grab a 56-28 victory over the visiting Tigers.
Friday night played out very similarly to how Maplewood (0-2) suffered its first loss of the season on Wednesday to Cambridge Springs. The Bears and Tigers were knotted up at 18-18 through the first six bouts of the night, which began at 160. Then the Tiger forfeits came at the lighter weights that put the match out of reach for the visitors, as Union City’s Evan Smith (106), Kaden Tripp (113), Cole Higby (120), Austin Dolan (126), James Leyda (132) and Jayson Soliwada (138) were awarded six points apiece.
“It was the same thing that I had seen Wednesday night,” Maplewood coach John Parker said. “It’s just painful to sit there and watch (the forfeits) come, but there were some positive things that I saw out of the kids. We had some better shots and more desire to get off the bottom.”
JD McFadden (7-0) and Joey King (6-0) maintained their perfect starts to the season, earning wins by forfeit at 195 and 220, respectively. Steven Heme tallied his second straight pin in as many region matches this week at heavyweight. Austin Parker (152) and Lucas Kennedy (145) each snapped a three-bout losing streak to round out the Maplewood scoring with a pin and major decision, accordingly.
Kennedy’s match against Clay Thomas provided the most excitement in the gymnasium by going the distance. After giving up an early takedown, the Tiger senior rallied to land a takedown and near fall for a 5-2 lead after the first period. Kennedy was close to pinning Thomas, but the freshman Bear was able to keep off the mat long enough to get to the bell.
To begin the second, Kennedy chose to start from the bottom position after Thomas deferred his choice to the third frame. The Maplewood grappler earned a quick reversal and maintained control through the canto before landing three more points for the major decision in the third period.
Austin Parker and Heme made quick work of their opponents with first period floorings of Kyle Myers and Braxton Kent, respectively.
Coach Parker called the victories for Kennedy and Austin Parker “good wins,” while praising Heme’s aggressiveness after the conclusion of the match.
“Steven goes right after it, and I’m happy with the way he’s wrestling,” coach Parker said. “He’s getting right in there and that comes with the senior mentally. I think he’ll have a pretty good year.”
Rounding out the contested bouts were the matches at 160, 170 and 195, in which Union City recorded its three pins of the night. Austin Jaquith floored Greg Roae to begin the match and Nick Kaday followed suit against Logan Gross, who was battling an illness. Marshall Van Tassel pinned Jonathan Woge, who didn’t compete in Wednesday’s match against Cambridge Springs.
“Logan, I think, just got caught on his back and was caught off-guard,” coach Parker said. “He didn’t come to practice yesterday because he was sick, so I don’t think we’ve seen his best match.”
Maplewood will take the weekend to get ready for its next region match on Tuesday, at home against Eisenhower, at 7 p.m.
Union City 56, Maplewood 28
106 — Evan Smith (UC) by forfeit.
113 — Kaden Tripp (UC) by forfeit.
120 — Cole Higby (UC) by forfeit.
126 — Austin Dolan (UC) by forfeit.
132 — James Leyda (UC) by forfeit.
138 — Jayson Soliwada (UC) by forfeit.
145 — Lucas Kennedy (M) major dec. Clay Thomas, 10-2.
152 — Austin Parker (M) pinned Kyle Myers, 1:34.
160 — Austin Jaquith (UC) pinned Greg Roae, 1:24.
170 — Nick Kaday (UC) pinned Logan Gross, 0:53.
182 — JD McFadden (M) by forfeit.
195 — Marshall Van Tassel (UC) pinned Jonathan Woge, 0:41.
220 — Joey King (M) by forfeit.
285 — Steven Heme (M) pinned Braxton Kent, 0:54.
