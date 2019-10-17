Rockets fall in final game of season, 8-0, but coach sees hope for future

It was a shutout loss for the Titusville Rockets boys soccer game in their final game of the season against the Cathedral Prep Ramblers 8-0 on Wednesday in non-region action.

However, despite the loss, Rockets coach Rich Whalen had high praise for his team and sees hope for next year’s season.

“I think it was a rebuilding year for us,” Whalen said. “We lost a lot of talent to graduation and a lot of players who decided not to play soccer this year.”

While the Rockets gave it their all, they were unable to overcome a 4-0 deficit at halftime. Whalen called the Ramblers the “very best team in the area” and called the match good experience for the comparatively inexperienced Titusville team.

Although the score gap may be wide, Whalen was happy with the efforts of goal keeper Joey Banner, who tried his best against a very tough team.

“He really grew into that position and played an exceptionally good game tonight,” Whalen told The Herald.

Looking back over the season, Whalen said there were many areas of solid growth for a variety of players. Highlights included Owen Reib, a freshman who became a starting defender for the team; Conner Wagner, a sophomore defender; junior midfielder Derrick Beach; and senior central defender James Titus.

“I felt it was a successful season despite our record not being what we hoped it to be,” Whalen said.

The coach was also proud of the transition of Sam Ruot throughout the season, who went from a defender to serving on a more offensive basis, even scoring the team many goals throughout the year. Andrew Fish, who played soccer for the first time during the season after previously only being a football player, became a key defender for the team.

Junior Hunter Titus stepped up to become a solid starter for the team, and Whalen hopes to develop his skills further next season.

“I think he has potential to breakout next year as a scorer and an offensive threat,” the coach said.

With the final loss, the Rockets dropped to 3-14-1 overall, 0-10 in Region 4. The team will lose four seniors to graduation at the end of the year: Nick Wright, James Titus, Fish and Charlie Choo.

Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.