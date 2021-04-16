Maplewood’s Sadie Thomas was named a Region 2 First Team All-Star, while fellow Tigers Izzy Eimer and Bailey Varndell landed second team nods as the District 10 All-Region Girls Basketball teams were announced recently.
Thomas, a 5-foot-9 sophomore, was Maplewood’s leading scorer this season, averaging 16.1 points per game. She cracked 20 points six times this season, including a season-high of 30 points during a District 10 playoff victory over Seneca on March 6.
Eimer, a 5-7 junior, landed on the second team after averaging 11.8 points per game during the 2020-21 campaign. She was the Lady Tigers’ top 3-point shooter this season, dropping a whopping 45 treys over the course of the campaign,
Varndell was no slouch in the 3-point category either. The 5-7 sophomore knocked down 38 on the season while averaging 8.6 points per game for the Tigers.
The Maplewood girls basketball team finished the year with a record of 13-6, and were 10-4 in Region 2. The Lady Tigers advanced to the District 10 Class 2A semifinals where their season came to an end against Cambridge Springs, 48-38.
Cambridge Springs was the Region 2 champion. The Blue Devils’ Madison Yanc was named the region’s Player of the Year.
