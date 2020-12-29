While the world of high school sports is currently shut down in Pennsylvania, one Maplewood Tigers football player received a well-earned accolade this week. Tiger junior Jesse McFadden was named an all-state middle/inside linebacker by the coaches in the state for his efforts during the 2020 campaign.
More than 200 coaches were involved in the nomination and voting process for the 2020 Pennsylvania Football News Coaches All-State Teams. McFadden was a Class 1A Second Team selection and one of nine District 10 players honored at the 1A level.
McFadden wore many hats for the Tigers (3-4) in 2020. At quarterback, the 5-foot, 11-inch junior was 8 of 25 passing for 93 yards. He also scrambled for 343 yards and a touchdown on 82 carries while hauling in 15 catches for 191 yards and a score. Defensively, McFadden led the team in tackles (67), shared the lead in sacks (4) and forced a Maplewood-best seven fumbles.
Reynolds and Wilmington each had seven players tabbed as all-state members, which was tops for District 10 teams. Cathedral Prep, Eisenhower, Farrell, Hickory, Mercyhurst Prep, Oil City and Warren also had at least one selection.
Twenty-three players and one coach were deemed worthy of all-state honors by the Pennsylvania Football Writers, as their all-state teams were recently released.
Wilmington head coach Brandon Phillian was named the Class 2A Coach of the Year, while the Greyhounds had a district-best seven players on the 2A team. Farrell (4) Oil City (4), Hickory (3), Reynolds (3) and Cathedral Prep (2) also had players selected.
2020 Pa. Football Writers
All-State Teams
Class 1A
RB — Cole Toy, Reynolds, sr.
OL — Rocco John-Daniello, Reynolds, sr.
OL — Luke Faber, Reynolds, sr.
Class 2A
RB — Darren Miller, Wilmington, sr.
RB — Anthony Stallworth, Farrell, jr.
RB — Ethan Susen, Wilmington, sr.
WR — Brice Butler, Farrell, sr.
OL — Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, sr.
OL — Gary Satterwhite III, Farrell, sr.
OL — Jacob Chimiak, Wilmington, sr.
OL — Weston Phanco, Wilmington, sr.
LB — Taidon Strickland, Farrell, jr.
DB — Caelen Bender, Wilmington, sr.
ATH — Mason Reed, Wilmington, sr.
Class 3A
QB — Michael Henwood, Hickory, sr.
RB — Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory, jr.
LB — Jackson Pryts, Hickory, junior
Class 4A
RB — Cam Russell, Oil City, sr.
DL — Justin Fagley, Oil City, sr.
DL — Mario Fontanazza, Oil City, sr.
DB — Dakota Cole, Oil City, sr.
Class 5A
OL — Jaheim Bassham, Cathedral Prep, sr.
DL — Jaydon Smith, Cathedral Prep, sr.
2020 Pa. Coaches All-State Teams
Class 1A
First Team
OT — Luke Faber, Reynolds, sr.
OLB — Cole Toy, Reynolds, sr.
Second Team
WR — Dillion Benson, Eisenhower, sr.
OT — Rocco John Daniello, Reynolds, sr.
NG — Gavin Aley, Reynolds, jr.
OLB — Aidan Mull, Reynolds, sr.
M-ILB — Jesse McFadden, Maplewood, jr.
CB — Luca Tofani, Reynolds, sr.
S — Dreyvin Livingston, Reynolds, sr.
Class 2A
First Team
FB — Darren Miller, Wilmington, sr.
OG — Weston Phanco, Wilmington, sr.
OT — Jake Chimiak, Wilmington, sr.
C — Garry Satterwhite III, Farrell, sr.
S — Caelan Bender, Wilmington, sr.
Second Team
RB — Ethan Susen, Wilmington, sr.
RB — Anthony Stallworth, Farrell, jr.
OT — Conner Vass-Gal, Wilmington, sr.
OLB — Darren Miller, Wilmington, sr.
M-ILB — Taidon Strickland, Farrell, jr.
Class 3A
Second Team
QB — Michael Henwood, Hickory, sr.
WR — Ramarion Whitehead, Hickory, jr.
DT — Sean Solokowski, Mercyhurst Prep, fr.
M-ILB — Rocco Iacino, Hickory, sr.
Class 4A
First Team
RB — Cam Russell, Oil City, sr.
DT — Mario Fantanazza, Oil City, sr.
D-ATH — Micah Passmore, Warren, sr.
Class 5A
Second Team
RB — Mike Parks III, Cathedral Prep, jr.
DT — John Campbell, Cathedral Prep, sr.
