Titusville swimmer Zach Titus is ready to take his talents to the collegiate level, and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will be the beneficiary of his services for the next handful of seasons.
Titus, alongside his family and swimming coaches, announced on Wednesday his decision to attend St. Bonaventure University to continue his academic and swimming careers. Titus will join the Bonnies swim team, who finished third at the 2019 Atlantic 10 Championships, and will pursue a major in chemistry and secondary education.
“I loved the coach’s outlook on the team goals of becoming a more successful team,” Titus said of why he chose St. Bonaventure. “Academically, I wanted the smaller atmosphere and class size.”
Throughout his history of swimming in Titusville, the current Rocket senior has made a lasting impact in every pool he has competed in.
As a member of the Titusville YMCA Tiger Sharks swimming program, Titus set program records in the 13-14-year old 100- and 200-backstroke; 15 and over 100-back, 200-back, 500-free, 1,000-free, 200-IM, 400-IM; and was a member of the record-setting 200-medley and 200-free relays in the 15 and over division. In the scope of the Northwestern PA YMCA Swim League, Titus holds league records in the 100- and 200-back.
Moving on to the varsity scene with the Titusville Rockets, Titus has continued to etch himself into the record books. Now swimming in his senior season, Titus has 10 individual school records and was involved in four different record swims in relay events. As a Rocket through Wednesday, Titus has the following individual records in meter events: 100-back, 100-fly, 100-free, 200-free, 200-IM and 400-free. In yard events, Titus had the following records: 100-back, 100-fly, 200-free and 500-free. He also is a member of the record-holding 200-free and 200-medley relays in both meters and yards.
Titus’ brightest moment as a Rocket came at states last season when he finished with the silver medal in the 100-yard backstroke.
Titus also owns three Oil City High School pool records in the 100-back, 500-free and 200-medley relay.
Titus also competed at the 2019 USA Swimming Futures Championships.
