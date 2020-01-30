Titusville swimmer Zach Titus (front, center) announced his intention to attend St. Bonaventure and compete on the men’s swimming team in the fall of 2020. Pictured with Titus are his mother Megan Green (front, left), father Lance Titus (front, right), Titusville YMCA swim coach Jena Sutley (back, left), Rockets boys swim coach Kevin Dawson (back, center) and stepfather Tim Green (back, right).