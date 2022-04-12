Thursday afternoon’s rain showers started falling on Burgess Park as the two doubles matches between Titusville and Meadville were taking place.
Second doubles left the court immediately. But first doubles, which had the Rockets’ Colyn Donovan and Brooke Anthony facing the Bulldogs’ Megan Willis and Brooke Hart, were at deuce. So when the coaches tried to pull them off the court, the players refused, wanting to play out the game instead.
Only, neither team could land the final blow, and the rain kept coming down harder.
“It went to deuce like three times,” said Titusville head coach Phil Taylor. “They kept going back and forth. We finally told them, ‘If you don’t win it in the next serve we’re calling it.’ Then Meadville won it again. And then their coach just conceded the point because (the rain) was coming down sideways.”
Donovan and Anthony got the win 8-3. And so ended the Titusville tennis team’s first win of the season.
The Rockets defeated the non-region Bulldogs in a contest full of oddities, 3-1.
What else was odd about the match other than the drenched conclusion? Well, the programs knew they had a small window to get the event in, so the start time was moved up an hour to 3 p.m.
Then, the coaches decided that each match would be decided by a single 8-game pro set, instead of the typical 7-game, best-of-three contests.
“We did that in order to beat the rain,” said Taylor. “We knew if we did best-two-out-of-three we never would have gotten it in.”
The Rockets did pretty well under that format, winning two of the three singles matches, as well as the lone doubles match that was (more or less) completed.
“And we were up 3-0 in second doubles,” said Taylor. The second doubles match had Titusville’s Jacob Knapp and Victoria Bodamer facing Meadville’s Sydney Germanoski and Iris Andracki.
“We maybe could have won 4-1, but we’ll never know,” said Taylor. “We’ll take the 3-1.
In first singles, Meadville’s Kevin Ellwell and Titusville’s Brian Rae squared off in a closely-contested battle that featured several extended volleys. Ellwell ended up winning it 8-6.
“I think that would have been a really interesting three-set match,” said Taylor. “Brian was definitely going shot-for-shot with him. They were very evenly matched.”
The Rockets’ Zachery Wooten also found himself in a close contest against the Bulldogs’ Luke Burgess in second singles. Wooten won it 8-5 to extend his season record to 6-0.
“Zach and Luke played a really tight match too,” Taylor said. “Zach was able to pull away at the end. He’s played some really good second singles matches for us. He’s really come into his own.”
Lance Enright gave Titusville a 2-1 advantage in singles when he defeated Meadville’s Wynn Harned 8-2.
“That was Lance’s first win of the season,” said Taylor. “He did a great job too. So did Colyn and Brooke. That was their first win of the season as well.
The Rockets improved to 1-5 on the season with the victory. They’re slated to return to action on Wednesday with a Region 1 match at Warren.
