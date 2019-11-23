Maplewood’s streak of churning out some of the best talent in District 10 girls volleyball continued in 2019, as the Tigers made it all the way to the Class 2A Championship Game. On Friday, Tiger Maggie Thomas was named the Region 2 Co-Player of the Year, while four of her teammates and three Titusville Rockets were also nominated for all-region honors.
Maplewood players Chloe Leech, Sadie Thomas and Maddie Woge joined Maggie Thomas on the Region 2 First Team, while Tiger Bailey Varndell was a Second Team selection. Titusville was represented on the Region 2 Second Team by seniors Braelyn Eldred, Amber Scott and Sydney Straub.
Maggie Thomas rebounded from an ACL injury that kept her out of the lineup in 2018. Previously a 2017 Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association Class A all-state selection, the senior middle hitter was a large part of why Maplewood was able to win the Region 2 championship with a perfect 6-0 mark in region affairs. This is the second time she has received region honors, after earning a spot on the 2017 Region 3 Second Team, and Maplewood has now had a member of its team take home player of the year honors for the third consecutive season. Sharing the Co-Player of the Year honrs was Corry setter Meg Goodsel.
Leech (junior, outside hitter, Sadie Thomas (freshmen, outside hitter), Varndell (freshman, setter) and Woge (junior, libero) each earned region recognition for the first time in their respective careers, helping the Tigers post a 14-3 overall record in 2019.
Scott earned her second-straight Region 2 Second Team nod at outside hitter, while this the first time that Straub (middle hitter) and Eldred (libero) have been selected as region all-stars. The three seniors helped the Titusville Rockets (12-4 overall, 4-2 Region 2) take third place in the region and advance to the quarterfinal round of the District 10 Class 2A playoffs.
