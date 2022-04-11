Ottawa Senators (26-40-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (28-34-10, fifth in the Atlantic)
Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts the Ottawa Senators after Jakub Vrana scored two goals in the Red Wings' 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.
The Red Wings are 7-11-3 against division opponents. Detroit averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.
The Senators are 16-21-5 in conference games. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 113 total minutes.
In their last matchup on April 3, Ottawa won 5-2. Josh Norris recorded a team-high 3 points for the Senators.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Larkin has 68 total points for the Red Wings, 31 goals and 37 assists. Vrana has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Norris leads the Senators with 32 goals and has 48 points. Mathieu Joseph has seven assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-4-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .878 save percentage.
Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.
INJURIES: Red Wings: Jake Walman: day to day (upper body), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed).
Senators: Drake Batherson: day to day (illness), Matt Murray: out (neck), Tim Stutzle: day to day (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
