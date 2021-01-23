GUYS MILLS — Friday night’s action sure felt like a sense of normalcy after the turbulent months in recent memory.
A crosstown rivalry was renewed between the Maplewood Tigers and Cambridge Springs boys basketball teams, and a passionate and boisterous crowd of both fan bases filled the air of the gymnasium. Although the final score may not indicate it, there was plenty of excitement at The Woodshed.
The Blue Devils held off the upset-hungry Tigers by a final score of 60-33 in the Region 2 affair. Cambridge Springs (4-1 overall, 3-0 Region 2) got double figures from Jayden Shinsky, who scored a game-high 17 points on 8 of 11 shooting, Trent Wheeler (12) and Hunter Spaid (11).
Brandon Snell paced the Tigers (1-2 overall, 1-1 Region 2) with 12 points, including three shots from beyond the arc. Kaleb Donor chipped in five points.
In the opening minutes of the game, it was physical and intense, as anyone could have expected from this PENNCREST rivalry. The relatively younger and smaller Tigers rose to the challenge in the first quarter against the Blue Devils.
Cambridge opened the game with a 7-3 run before Maplewood answered back with their own 14-9 spurt over the ensuing 4 1/2 minutes. Lucas Sleeman notched a pair of post buckets, while Snell had nine points in the quarter. Maplewood took its first lead of the game with 1:00 left in the period after a Snell offensive rebound and put-back lifted the Tigers ahead 17-16.
“We matched their effort in the beginning,” Maplewood coach Shawn Rhoades said. “Luke was big on the boards. We moved the basketball and executed.”
However, Cambridge had the last laugh of the period when Shinksy converted a shot in the paint to put the Blue Devils back ahead by one point at the horn.
The second period provided many woes for the Tigers. Tensions seemed to boil over a few minutes in. At the 6:03 mark, Maplewood was given a technical foul for a hard foul while on defense of a Cambridge Springs lay-up attempt. That seemed to be the turning point of the night, as the Blue Devils got three points out of the scenario and began an 8-0 run through the middle of the quarter.
During that stretch, the Tigers went cold on offense, committing a few key turnovers and taking some questionable looks inside to the basket against the fairly larger Cambridge Springs defenders. Before the Tigers could blink, they were down 29-17 with 3:50 left in the half, and were forced to play catch-up the rest of the night.
“After the technical, things kind of went awry,” Rhoades said. “I think inexperience was a lot of it. Instead of channeling that (intensity) we decided to crumble up a little bit. But, (Cambridge) is a good team and you can’t coach size. Their guards got their bigs the ball, and they moved the ball well.”
Maplewood committed 27 turnovers on the evening, 10 of them coming in the second quarter. Rhoades is hoping the Tigers can learn from that experience.
“We get in positions where we try to make a great pass instead of a pass,” Rhoades said. “That’s when your inexperience comes in. You just have to keep working. These guys are so young that we just need game experience.”
Maplewood will be back on its home court today when the Tigers welcome Jamestown for a non-region game that begins with JV action tipping off at 3 p.m.
“I told the kids to not hang their heads,” Rhoades said. “We just have to work on the mistakes and keep building off the positives. If we come out every quarter with that intensity (that we had in the first quarter), then we’ll be in the ball game in the fourth. That’s something we’ll work on.”
Cambridge Springs 60, Maplewood 33
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS (4-1 OVERALL, 3-0 REGION 2)
FGM-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Held 3-9 2-5 8, Henderson 1-1 0-0 3, Spaid 3-6 3-4 11, Wheeler 5-10 2-3 12, Shinsky 8-11 1-1 17, Smith 1-6 0-2 3, Reisenauer 1-3 0-0 2, Campbell 1-6 0-0 2, Schmidt 1-6 0-0 2, Counasse 0-1 0-0 0, Lieb 0-0 0-0 0, Riley 0-0 0-0 0, Lehner 0-0 0-0 0, Thayer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-59 8-15 60.
MAPLEWOOD (1-2 OVERALL, 1-1 REGION 2)
FGM-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Donor 1-3 3-4 5, Kennedy 1-5 0-0 2, N. Burk 0-2 0-0 0, Snell 4-12 1-2 12, Sleeman 2-3 0-0 4, Burns 1-2 0-0 2, Peterson 1-4 1-2 3, Holcomb 1-1 0-0 3, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Doolittle 0-1 0-0 0, Beuchat 1-2 0-0 2, Woge 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 12-36 5-8 33.
Score by Quarters
Cambridge Springs 18 21 12 9 — 60
Maplewood 17 6 6 4— 33
3-point goals — Cambridge Springs 4-14 (Spaid 2-5, Smith 1-4, Henderson 1-1, Held 0-3, Reisenauer 0-1), Maplewood 4-14 (Snell 3-7, Holcomb 1-1, Peterson 0-1, Burns 0-1, Donor 0-1, Doolittle 0-1, Kennedy 0-1). Rebounds — Cambridge Springs 30 (Held 8), Maplewood 24 (Sleeman 8). Turnovers — Cambridge Springs 15, Maplewood 27. Total fouls — Cambridge Springs 13, Maplewood 17. Technical foul — Sleeman.
