Eight local athletes earned region all-star honors in their respective sports over the weekend as District 10 released the all-star teams for the 2019 cross country, golf and girls tennis seasons.
Titusville was represented with seven selections, as cross country runners Aric Burleigh, Julia Johnson, Shea Titus and Ezekiel White earned Region 3 First Team selections, while Brooke Fry was a Second Team honoree. Rocket golfer Braden Roberts was named to the Region 4 First Team, and teammate Tyler Van Epps was given Second Team honors.
Maplewood cross country runner Alexis Wyant was the only Tiger that made the cut, as she was a Region 3 First Team honoree.
This is the second region all-star honor bestowed upon the White and Burleigh, after both runners received Second Team recognition in 2018. The Rocket duo led the team to a 4-4 record in Region 3 meets during the 2019 campaign.
In his junior season, White earned his first trip to Hershey and finished in 120th place at the PIAA Class 2A Championships. During the regular season, White took first at the CASH region meet, and also racked up one second-place and one third-place finish in two additional region meets.
Burleigh completed his Titusville career with a 23rd-place finish at the District 10 Championships, and also came in fourth place in three region meets.
Fry, Johnson and Titus were part of the Rockets’ girls team that finished 7-1 in the region for the third straight season.
Johnson received her first all-region honor this weekend as the sophomore took first place in three region meets during the season, and finished second at the Region 3 Meet.
Titus, a junior, was named to the First Team for the third straight year, and had five top-four finishes, including a fourth-place time at the Region 3 meet.
Fry concluded her Rocket career with one First Team selection and three Second Team honors. The senior’s top finish in 2019 was her third-place time at the Franklin meet.
Wyant earned her second-straight First Team selection, and paced the Tigers girls cross country team to a 4-4 record in Region 3 meets. However, she was unable to compete in the postseason due to injuries. When she did take to the course, Wyant was frequently near the medal stand. The sophomore took first place at the Rocky Grove region meet, while finishing second in an additional pair of meets.
Roberts and Van Epps helped the Rockets golf team finish in fourth place in Region 4 during the 2019 season.
In his senior campaign, Roberts averaged a team-best 91 in region matches, including his season-low 82 in Titusville’s home mega match, and competed in the District 10 2A Championships.
Van Epps became an instant contributor in his freshmen season, averaging a 108 in region outings.
District 10 All-Stars for football, girls volleyball and boys and girls soccer have yet to be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.