By Sean P. Ray
Herald Staff Writer
The Titusville Middle School Rockets girls cross country team managed to earn a third-place finish over all in the District 10 Cross Country Championships at Union City on Wednesday.
Isabella Ongley led the pack for the Titusville attack, taking 10th place overall with a time of 11 minutes, 57 seconds. She was among four medalists for the Rockets, the other three following quickly on her heels.
Madeline Johnson and Mackenzie Covell took 14th and 16th, respectively, with only a second different between their times. Johnson crossed the finish line at 12:05, while Covell finished in 12:06.
The final medalist was Anna Mehlenbacher, who took 20th overall with a time of 12:16.
Also contributing to the Rocket’s final score of 98 was Emma Wright, who finished in 38th place at 12:47.
Overall, this score put the Rockets only 10 points behind Fairview, who took second in the race in terms of team score. Seneca overall won the day, with a score of 43. Seneca’s Allie Galditz finished first in the girls race, completing the course in 11:07.
The Maplewood girls had less than five runners, and were unable to be included in the team scores. However, Tiger Laura Slagle managed to medal, managing a fifth-place finish overall with a time of 11:32.
Also crossing the finish line for the Tigers were Abigayl Zook (53rd, 12:57), Sylvianne Wright (57th, 13:02) and Rhinn Post (85th, 13:46)
On the boy’s side of competition, both the Rockets and Maplewood found themselves on the lower end of the scoring teams, with the Rockets taking 18th place and the Tigers snatching 20th place out of an overall 21 scoring teams.
Leading the Rockets was Josiah White, who took 84th with a time of 12:04. He was followed by Bryan Johnson (85th, 12:04), Stephen Tennery (99th, 12:30), Colin Wagner (102nd, 12:37) and Joe Herman (120th, 13:50) for an overall score of 490.
Also finishing for the Rockets were Noah Shambaugh (123rd, 14:02) and Corbin Hunt (127, 14:18).
The Maplewood effort was led by Caleb Szympruch, who just barely missed getting into the top 50. He crossed the finish line at 11:32 for a 54th-place finish.
Following him were Cadyn Shetler (77th, 11:57), Emmet Pears (124th, 14:14), Jordan Downer (125th, 14:15) and James Miller (132, 14:42) for an overall score of 512.
Tiger Kameron Thompson also competed, taking 134th place with 14:50.
The boys race was won by Grove City Junior High with a score of 71. However, the first runner to cross the finish line was North East’s Aivan Vargas, who ran the course in 9:44.
Junior high girls
Team scores — 1. Seneca 32, 2. Fairview 88, 3. Titusville 98, 4. Warren Area 133, 5. Grove City Junior High 148, 6. Harbor Creek 173, 7. Oil City 233, 8. For LeBoeuf 252, 9. North East 264, 10. Corry Area 282, 11. Rocky Grove 287, 12. Millcreek Middle Schools 305, 13. Iroquois 343, 14. Commodore Perry 361, 15. Girard S.D. 380, 16. Franklin Area 389, 17. Saegertown Jr./Sr. High School 402, 18. Wilmington Area Middle School 435.
TITUSVILLE — 10. Isabella Ongley 11:57, 14. Madeline Johnson 12:05, 16. Mackenzie Covell 12:06, 20. Anna Mehlenbacher 12:16, 38. Emma Wright 12:47, 60. Addison Bish 13:19, 69. Lauren Ongley 13:44, 86. Flynn Kirvan 13:47, 87. Mallory Cleland 13:50, 93. Alana Jackson 13:52, 112. Trinity White 14:19, 143. Carly Fry 15:02, 152. Olivia Mucha 15:34, 158. Kathern Lalone 15:45.
MAPLEWOOD — 5. Laura Slagle 11:32, 53. Abigail Zook 12:57, 57. Sylvianne Wright 13:02, 85. Rhinn Post
Junior high boys
Team scores — 1. Grove City Junior High 71, 2. Fort LeBoeuf 117, 3. Corry Area 135, 4. North East 138, 5. General McLane 159, 6. Millcreek Middle Schools 177, 7. Oil City 187, 8. Fairview 207, 9. Warren Area 218, 10. Franklin Area 253, 11. Rocky Grove 253, 12. Commodore Perry 254, 13. Harbor Creek 345, 14. Union City Area 393, 15. Iroquois 399, 16. Northwestern 413, 17. Wilmington Area Middle School 441, 18. Titusville 490, 19. Lakeview 502, 20. Maplewood 512, 21. Conneaut Area 583.
TITUSVILLE — 84. Josiah White 12:04, 85. Bryan Johnson 12:04, 99. Stephen Tenney 12:30, 102. Colin Wagner 12:37, 120. Joe Herman 13:50, 123. Noah Shambaugh 14:02, 127. Corbin Hunt 14:18.
MAPLEWOOD — 54. Caleb Szympruch 11:32, 77. Cadyn Shetler 11:57, 124. Emmet Pears 14:14, 125. Jordan Downer 14:15, 132. James Miller 14:42, 134. Kameron Thompson 134.
Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.