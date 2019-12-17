The Titusville Rockets swim team brought the home crowd to its feet on multiple occasions during Monday’s Region 1 meet against the visiting Sharon Tigers at the THS Natatorium. Titusville swept both meets in their home opener for the 2019-20 campaign, while Zach Titus continued to shatter the school record boards with a memorable performances in the 100-fly and 100-back.
With their 96-53 victory, the Rocket boys maintained their perfect start to the season, improving to 3-0 on the young season.
“What a great atmosphere for our first home meet,” Titusville boys coach Kevin Dawson said. “The swimmers were excited, the fans were cheering and our own kids were really pulling for each other to do well. I even had an official come up to me at the end of the meet and tell me how much she likes officiating at THS because the energy is so high and everyone is engaged in the meet. I was very proud of the teams enthusiasm tonight. I think they were so ready to showcase all their hard work to the home crowd.”
Titus set a new school record while taking first in the 100-fly by beating Devon Pettit’s 2014 record of 1 minute and 1.31 seconds with his time of 1:00.06. He also trimmed 0.72 seconds off of a record he already held in the 100-back to 59.18 seconds en route to claiming the victory.
“Zach has put the work in all summer and I think those two are just the beginning for this season,” Dawson said.
Titus joined David Hauptman, Seth Brooks and Frank Barger on the victorious 200-medley relay team. Conan Young also logged two wins in the 100-free and 200-IM, as Barger took first in the 50-free. Brooks, Hauptman, Trey Kirvan and Barger rounded out the Rocket boys’ first place finishes in the 200-free relay.
Barger (50- and 100-free), Brooks (200-free), Hauptman (50-free), Titus (100-back) and Duncan Young (200- and 500-free) posted district qualifying times in their respective events. Gavin Attenborough (50-free), Mitchell Baldwin (400-free), Jay Fry (100-free), Hauptman (50-free and 100-breast), Kirvan (200- and 400-free), Eric Reynolds (100-breast), Sam Wright (200-IM) and Conan Young (100-free and 200-IM) recorded either season-best or personal-best times in their respective races.
“We had tons of great times on the boys side,” Dawson said. “There were many notable swims on the night, but a few that stood out were Trey Kirvan’s distance events, Sam Wright’s six-second drop in the 200-IM, David Hauptman's 100-breast and Conan Young’s 200-IM and 100-free. Not to mention all the new district qualifying times. After just three meets, we now have boys qualified in 27 events for districts.
McKenna Houck was a part of three Rocket girls victories, as Titusville clipped Sharon, 86-53, for its second straight win. Houck won both the 50- and 100-free races and then teamed up with Emma Slocum, Julia Johnson and Kate McAllister to take first in the 200-medley relay. Brooke Fry (200-free), Johnson (100-breast) and Shea Titus (100-fly) each won their respective race for Titusville (2-1).
Houck (50-free) and McAllister (100-back) qualified for districts in their respective events. Madison Foote (200-free), Brooke Fry (200-free), Madeline Hetrick (100-free), Johnson (100-breast), McAllister (200-IM), Olivia Samonsky (100-back and 200-free), Abrianna Sampson (100-breast), Slocum (50- and 500-free) and Torrance Snyder (100-breast) posted season-best times.
“Shout out to Emma Slocum for her outstanding time in the 500-free,” Titusville girls coach Seth Come said. “She is going to be a force in the years to come. Julia Johnson continually is dropping time in her breaststroke. Brooke Fry and Maddie Foote are giving each other a great race and pushing each other for top times this season in the 200-free.”
Titusville will host Hickory on Thursday in a Region 1 meet, at 6 p.m.
Boys: Titusville 96, Sharon 53
200-medley relay — 1. Titusville (Titus, Hauptman, Brooks, Barger) 1:56.16; 2. Sharon (Songer, Cattron, DoBash, Chartraw); 3. Titusville (Wright, Reynolds, Mullen, Baldwin).
200-free — Songer (S) 2:09.31; 2. Kirvan (T); 3. Brooks (T); 4. D. Young (T); 5. Wood (S).
200-IM — 1. C. Young (T) 2:27.25; 2. Cattron (S); 3. Reynolds (T); 4. Wright (T).
50-free — 1. Barger (T) 26.20; 2. Hauptman (T); 3. Chartraw (S); 4. Kirsch (S); 5. Attenborough (T).
100-fly — 1. Titus (T) 1:00.06; 2. Mullen (T).
100-free — 1. C. Young (T) 59.19; 2. Barger (T); 3. DoBash (S); 4. Chartraw (S); 5. Fry (T).
500-free — 1. Songer (S) 4:33.54; 2. Kirvan (T); 3. D. Young (T); 4. Baldwin (T).
200-free relay — 1. Titusville (Brooks, Hauptman, Kirvan, Barger) 1:48.64; 2. Titusville (Reynolds, Eldred, Baldwin, C. Young); 3. Sharon (Auchter, Kirsch, Wood, DoBash).
100-back — 1. Titus (T) 59.18; 2. Brooks (T); 3. Mullen (T); 4. Cattron (S).
100-breast — 1. Kirsch (S) 1:43.12.
400-free relay — 1. Sharon (Chartraw, Cattron, DoBash, Songer), 2. Sharon.
Girls: Titusville 86, Sharon 63
200-medley relay — 1. Titusville (Slocum, Johnson, McAllister, Houck) 2:24.67; 2. Sharon (McSherry, McLaughlin, Sadowski, Labbiento); 3. Titusville (Deeter, Sampson, Titus, Riley).
200-free — 1. Fry (T) 2:50.68; 2. Foote (T); 3. Samonsky (T); 4. Douglas (S); 5. Medvec (S).
200-IM — 1. McLaughlin (S) 2:48.62; 2. McAllister (T); 3. McSherry (S).
50-free — 1. Houck (T) 30.22; 2. Labbiento (S); 3. Slocum (T); 4. Sampson (T); 5. Berkson (S).
100-fly — 1. Titus (T) 1:41.80.
100-free — 1. Houck (T) 1:07.15; 2. Sadowski (S); 3. Fry (T); 4. Hetrick (T); 5. Rickert (S).
500-free — 1. Labbiento (S) 5:09.42; 2. Slocum (T); 3. Foote (T); 4. Johnson (T).
200-free relay — 1. Sharon (Sadowski, McSherry, Douglas, Labbiento) 2:17.83; 2. Titusville (Hetrick, Foote, Titus, Fry); 3. Sharon (Berkson, Medvec, Liscio, Rickert).
100-back — 1. McLaughlin (S) 1:16.85; 2. McAllister (T); 3. McSherry (S); 4. Samonsky (T); 5. Riley (T).
100-breast — 1. Johnson (T) 1:36.24; 2. Sadowski (S); 3. Sampson (T); 4. Snyder (T).
400-free relay — 1. Sharon (Douglas, Rickert, Medvec, McLaughlin) 5:58.31.
