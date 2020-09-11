HARTFORD, Ohio — After two months off due to COVID-19 mandates, Sharon Speedway will return to racing tonight and Saturday night with the running of the annual Apple Festival Nationals. Seven different divisions will compete at some point during the weekend with racing beginning at 7 both evenings. The RUSH Late Models, RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, RUSH Sprint Cars, and Sportsman Dwarf Cars will each run a complete show tonight, while the 410 Sprint Cars and RUSH Sportsman Modifieds will each run complete show on Saturday night. The Penn-Ohio Pro Stock Championship Series and Elite Econo Mod Series in the “Kyle Miller Memorial” will have their shows split over the two nights with their features on Saturday.
The Inaugural Kyle Miller Memorial race for the Econo-Mod division is in honor and memory of a racing staple that passed away in April after a long battle with cancer. Qualifying will take place on the 11th with B Mains and the A Main to take place on the 12th. Miller was a fierce competitor in the division for the past several seasons at various tracks, with his most recent success as the Track Champion at both Raceway 7, in Conneaut, Ohio, and Eriez Speedway, in Hammett, for the 2019 season. Miller was also a former winner of the Western PA Rookie-of-the-Year award.
A large number of supporters have stepped up for the event in which will probably be the richest payout in the division’s history. For those that knew Miller, they knew that beyond racing he was a benevolent young man who wanted everyone to be happy. He was as competitive as they come, but also as humble as one could be. For those that knew the driver of the No. 15, they knew when that rig pulled into the track the night’s contest would be anything but easy. What makes the success of the No. 15 even more impressive is that for the majority of the 2019 racing season, Miller utilized a family-engineered hand-throttle system due to his illness affecting his legs — a feat that very few people could probably overcome.
Several generous race fans or as they are often referred as, family, have contributed in various ways to honor the young man from East Hickory. They would like to thank Sharon Speedway for allowing this very important race to take place at a facility where Miller enjoyed some success. Fans are encouraged to attend Sharon Speedway’s special night of racing — their annual Apple Fest Nationals beginning tonight.
