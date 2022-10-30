Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (5-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division)
Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres knocked off the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime.
Buffalo went 32-39-11 overall and 8-14-4 in division games last season. The Sabres gave up 3.5 goals per game while scoring 2.8 last season.
Detroit went 8-15-3 in Atlantic Division play and had a 32-40-10 record overall last season. The Red Wings scored 227 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.8 per game on 29.4 shots per game.
INJURIES: Sabres: Henri Jokiharju: out (upper-body), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body).
Red Wings: Jake Walman: out (shoulder), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (upper-body), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Oskar Sundqvist: day to day (upper-body).
