In the 18 seasons that Titusville boys swimming head coach Kevin Dawson has guided his team in home meets at the Titusville High School Natatorium, he couldn’t recall the stands ever being empty.
Despite the lack of audible support from the absence of fans during Monday’s Region 1 home meet against the Sharon Tigers, the Titusville Rockets swimming teams earned a sweep of the meet. The Rocket boys (5-0) remained perfect after their 116-42 victory, as the Rocket girls (3-2) got back above the .500 mark with their 92-59 win.
Due the restrictions on the amount of people allowed in the natatorium at one time, the Rockets chose to conduct their “normal” meet, with the girls and boys alternating events. Because of having all four teams combined in the space at once, Titusville was not able to permit any relatives or fans to attend in person. This was a change from the first home meet of the season on Jan. 18, when the Rockets conducted each meet separately and allowed some attendees.
As far as the action in the pool was concerned, the Rockets didn’t miss a beat.
The Titusville boys took first place in eight of the 11 events. David Hauptman claimed victories in the 100-breast and 200-fly while joining Seth Brooks, Conan Young and Trey Kirvan in the victorious 200-medley relay. Brooks (100-fly), Kirvan (50-free) and Duncan Young (100-back) logged wins in their respective races.
The Rockets also claimed the 200-free relay (Kirvan, Brooks, Conan Young and Frank Barger) and 400-free relay (Mitchell Baldwin, Eric Reynolds, Duncan Young and Barger).
Barger (100-fly and 200-free), Brooks (100-fly), Kirvan (50-free), Sam Wright (200-IM), Conan Young (50-free) and Duncan Young (100-back and 100-fly) turned in district consideration times. Machail Fullerton (100-back), Hunter Holcomb (200-IM), Evan Mullen (400-free) and Reynolds (50- and 100-free) had season-best swims.
“It was quite strange and very quiet,” Dawson said of the meet. “Despite the lack of crowd noise, the boys were able to put together some nice races. They were excited about having our first traditional (non-split) meet of the season. Having the boys and girls competing together made it feel a bit more normal. I was quite excited to see improvement in the water as well. The boys seem to be getting their conditioning back and look quite a bit stronger in the water compared to our first few meets.”
Madison Foote (100-fly) and Emma Slocum (100-breast) turned in first-place swims in their respective girls events. Olivia Samonsky had a role in two first-place relays, teaming up with Julia Johnson, Sophia Sampson and Slocum in the 200-medley, and joining Foote, Brooke Kelley and Sampson in the 400-free.
Johnson posted a two-second time drop in the 200-free, while Carly Fry chiseled off 3 1/2 seconds in the 200-IM. Arianna Fink posted a 3 1/2 second drop in the 100-free. Kelley improved her 100-back time and Isabella Ongley dropped almost one second in the 100-breast.
“It was nice to have a regularly-functioning meet,” Titusville girls coach Seth Come said. “The only thing weird about it was that it was very quiet. Sharon has quite a bit of talent on their team, but they are very few in numbers. We had a very tight meet through the 200 free relay, but we overpowered them by the end of the meet.”
Titusville will be back in the pool on Thursday when the Rockets host Slippery Rock at 5 p.m.
Boys: Titusville 116, Sharon 42
200-medley relay — 1. Titusville (Brooks, Hauptman, C. Young, Kirvan) 2:00.46; 2. Sharon (M. Cattron, J. Cattron, Auchter, Chartraw); 3. Titusville (Fullerton, Holcomb, Mullen, LaLone).
200-free — 1. M. Cattron (S) 2:06.36; 2. Barger (T); 3. Baldwin (T); 4. Kirsch (S); 5. Deeter (T).
200-IM — 1. Hauptman (T) 2:32.45; 2. Wright (T); 3. Holcomb (T).
50-free — 1. Kirvan (T) 26.35; 2. Chartraw (S); 3. C. Young (T); 4. Reynolds (T); 5. Auchter (S).
100-fly — 1. Brooks (T) 1:06.85; 2. D. Young (T); 3. Barger (T).
100-free — 1. Chartraw (S) 1:02.04; 2. Reynolds (T); 3. Kirsch (S); 4. Holcomb (T); 5. Auchter (S).
400-free — 1. M. Cattron (S) 4:31.28; 2. Kirvan (T); 3. Baldwin (T); 4. Mullen (T).
200-free relay — 1. Titusville (Kirvan, Brooks, C. Young, Barger) 1:47.10; 2. Sharon; 3. Titusville (Wright, Deeter, Reynolds, Baldwin).
100-back — 1. D. Young (T) 1:10.60; 2. Brooks (T); 3. J. Cattron (S); 4. Wood (S); 5. Fullerton (T).
100-breast — 1. Hauptman (T) 1:13.83; 2. C. Young (T); 3. Wright (T).
400-free relay — 1. Titusville (Baldwin, Reynolds, D. Young, Barger) 4:30.47; 2. Titusville (Mullen, Fullerton, LaLone, Deeter).
Girls: Titusville 92, Sharon 59
200-medley relay — 1. Titusville (Samonsky, Johnson, Sampson, Slocum) 2:30.31; 2. Sharon (McLaughlin, Sadowski, Labbiento, Douglas); 3. Titusville (Kelley, Ongley, Titus, Hetrick).
200-free — 1. Douglas (S) 2:40.91; 2. Sadowski (S); 3. Foote (T); 4. Johnson (T); 5. Fink (T).
200-IM — 1. Labbiento (S) 2:50.33; 2. Slocum (T); 3. Fry (T).
50-free — 1. McLaughlin (S) 29.71; 2. Sampson (T); 3. Hetrick (T); 4. Medvec (S); 5. Ongley (T).
100-fly — 1. Foote (T) 1:38.93.
100-free — 1. Sadowski (S) 1:14.02; 2. Samonsky (T); 3. Fink (T); 4. Berkson (S); 5. Fry.
400-free — 1. McLaughlin (S) 5:03.82; 2. Sampson (T); 3. Kelley (T); 4. Douglas (S); 5. Medvec (S).
200-free relay — 1. Sharon 2:13.12; 2. Titusville (Hetrick, Ongley, Foote, Slocum); 3. Titusville (Deeter, Fink, Fry, Titus).
100-back — 1. Labbiento (S) 1:19.30; 2. Kelley (T); 3. Samonsky (T); 4. Hetrick (T).
100-breast — 1. Slocum (T) 1:34.60; 2. Ongley (T); 3. Johnson (T).
400-free relay — 1. Titusvile (Foote, Samonsky, Kelley, Sampson) 5:10.75; 2. Titusville (Titus, Fry, Fink, Johnson).
