NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College recently announced the members of the football program’s all-decade team spanning from 2010 to 2019. Ten players that were honored were from District 10 schools, including a selection from Maplewood and Titusville.
Justin Dahl, a former Maplewood Tiger, made the First Team as the kicker. Dahl played for the Westminster Titans from 2013-16 and was the “premier place kicker for the Titans this past decade,” according to the school’s press release. A two-time All-PAC honoree, including All-PAC First Team recognition in 2014, Dahl holds the school record for the most field goals in a season (15 in 2016). He was the team’s scoring leader three of his four seasons. Dahl’s 230 career points are fourth-most by a non-quarterback in school history.
Fellow special teams player Andrew Clark, of Titusville, was chosen as the Second Team punter. Clark was a three-time All-PAC honoree, including Second Team in 2011 during his playing days that spanned 2008-11. His 38.1 punting average in 2011 ranks third-best in school history and was second-best that season in the PAC. Clark’s career punting average of 36.3 ranks sixth in school history.
Other First Team selections from District 10 high schools include:
— Kyle Allen, DB, 2009-12, West Middlesex
— Sean Christofferson, DL, 2010-13, Wilmington
— Richard Ellebie, DL, 2013-15, Kennedy Catholic
— Nick Florentino, OL, 2012-15, Franklin
— Brady Hogue, OL, 2016-19, Sharpsville
— Dylan Hogue, OL, 2012-15, Sharpsville
— Bryn Kaufman, OL, 2015-16, Wilmington
Second Team selections include:
— Kyle Allen, KR, 2009-12, West Middlesex
— Zac Henry, K, 2010-11, North East
