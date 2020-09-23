TOWNVILLE — Possession of the ball found itself at Meadville’s feet in their offensive territory early and often during Tuesday’s Region 3 girls soccer contest at Maplewood. The visiting Bulldogs mustered up 39 shots over the course of the afternoon, and put two into the back of the net in the first half on their way to a 2-0 victory.
Phoebe Templin recorded both of Meadville’s goals in the opening stanza to help the Bulldogs remain undefeated at 4-0. Her first tally came with 28:31 remaining on the first-half clock when she launched a corner kick with the right amount of curling action to land in the top far corner of the goal.
Later, with just over four minutes left until the intermission, Olivia Stanton took a direct kick near midfield and sent the sphere on goal. Maplewood goalkeeper Natalie Slagle made the initial save on the ball but let the rebound bounce in front of the net right to Templin, who connected for the final goal of the afternoon.
“Both of them were lucky,” Maplewood coach Ted Eriksen said of Meadville’s two goals. “The corner kick was a good play and it bent into the upper corner, but we played too close to the near post. We were not playing the ball well. Someone should have been able to stop the ball, but we’ll give them that one. The second one was just an error that went through the goalie’s hands.”
Meanwhile, the Tigers fell to 2-2 on the season. Maplewood struggled to maintain offensive pressure when it did have scoring opportunities. The Tigers posted just 10 shots during the game, with four on target.
Although most of the action was played in the Meadville offensive zone, Maplewood did have a couple of quality scoring chances midway through the first half.
McKenzie Means recorded the Tigers’ first shot and shot on goal with 25 minutes left in the period, but Meadville netminder Riley Olson turned away that chance. Shortly thereafter, a shot by Maya Marshall off a Natalie Kurt throw-in sailed just high over the crossbar. A few ticks later, Jordyn Ploski took a direct kick just outside the box when the Bulldogs were called for a foul, but her shot sailed high as well.
“I’m pleased with the effort,” Eriksen said. “We had moments throughout the game that we controlled the ball well. Meadville is a good, fast team. I was happy with what our team did. We had some inconsistencies where we slowed down and the players away from the ball didn’t move enough, but we’re getting better.”
Fatigue started to set in for the Tigers in the second half. While Meadville was able to keep somewhat fresh legs in play with 22 girls available, Maplewood was feeling the effect of having three starters out due to injury and fewer substitutions.
However, Slagle and the Tigers defense were able to keep the Bulldogs lead at two for the remainder of the contest. Even with the ball in Meadville territory, Ploski and fellow defenders Lily Bulman and Analyse McGowan were able to get in between the Bulldogs and the ball a number of times to prevent easy attempts toward the goal.
Eriksen called the scoreless half a “small victory.”
“Jordyn Ploski had an outstanding game,” Eriksen said. “She kept us in it and Natalie made a lot of good saves. She played a good game besides the one mistake. All things considered, I thought it was an even game. They kept their focus and energy up. It’s tough when you play a bigger school. The numbers on their bench compared to ours hurt us. Eighty minutes of soccer can be tough.”
At the 25-minute mark, the Tigers avoided a costly mistake after being called for a handball in the box. Templin took the penalty shot, but her chance for a hat trick went far left of the goal. That didn’t stop the Bulldogs from keeping the Tigers off the shot chart until roughly three minutes left in the contest. Marshall took two shots at the back of the twine, but Olson was up to the task.
Olson finished with fours saves in the shutout bid for Meadville. Slagle turned away 18 Bulldog attempts, including all seven chances in the second half.
Maplewood will travel to Cambridge Springs on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. for a Region 3 contest against the Blue Devils.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.