GENEVA, Ohio — After six Titusville Rockets boys swimmers qualified for states on Day 1 of the District 10 Swimming Championships, the six state-bound swimmers earned a few more spots, and broke a couple of school records in the process, on Day 2 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio on Saturday.
Representing Titusville at the PIAA Class 2A Championships on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at Bucknell University will be Frank Barger, Seth Brooks, David Hauptman, Trey Kirvan, Zach Titus and Conan Young, as they helped Titusville to a second-place team finish in the standings behind district champion Cathedral Prep.
Barger (50-free), Hauptman (100-breast), Kirvan (200- and 500-free), Titus (100-back and 200-IM) and Young (200- and 500-free) will be competing in their respective individual events, while the Rockets qualified for states in all three relays. Brooks, Barger, Hauptman and Titus will swim the medley; Barger, Brooks, Hauptman and Kirvan will compete in the 200-free; and Barger, Kirvan, Titus and Young will race in the 400-free.
Titus earned the team’s only district individual championship with his first-place swim in the 200-yard IM on Friday. Then, Titus lowered his previous school record to 1 minute and 58.15 seconds. The 200-medley relay team placed second and also lowered their THS record to 1:41.04.
Two new school records were set on Saturday in the 100-breast and 400-free relay. Hauptman broke CJ Kirvan’s 1994 program record of 1:02.95 with his time on Saturday of 1:02.74. Kirvan, Young, Barger and Titus’s combined time of 3:17.89 bested the 3:19.46 mark set in 2018 by Max McAllister, Zaide Crawford, Titus and Shane Steffy.
Also placing in second in their respective events were Barger (50-free), Titus (100-back) and the 200-free relay team. Young claimed bronze in the 500-free, while Kirvan earned fourth in the same event. Mitchell Baldwin, Jay Fry, Evan Mullen, Eric Reynolds, Sam Wright and Duncan Young also competed for the Rockets.
“The boys swam beyond my expectations,” Titusville boys coach Kevin Dawson said. “I am very proud of each individual performance, as well as the effort they put in the past three weeks to prepare for the meet. The time drops were incredible, and the results speak for themselves. We took first place among the public schools, broke four school records and advanced six athletes in nine different events. We also had a district champion in Zach Titus in the 200 IM! The boys have had laser-like focus all season and it has paid off. We always tell them that the preparation for districts and states starts on day one of practice, and they have been working hard all season to get ready, and now they are reaping the benefits.”
The Rocket girls’ 200-medley relay of Emma Slocum, Brooke Fry, McKenna Houck and Kate McAllister proved to be the highest finisher for Titusville across all events, as the foursome placed ninth on Friday. McAllister placed 10th in the 100-fly for the best individual finish, while adding a 17th place time in the 100-back. Houck was 11th and 13th in the 50- and 100-free, respectively, and the 200-free relay team came in 10th.
Team scores
BOYS — 1. Cathedral Prep 560, 2. Titusville 302, 3. Fairview 258, 4. Oil City 166, 5. Hickory 123, 6. North East 122, 7. Iroquois 118, T8. Corry and Sharon 111, 10. Girard 77, 11. Franklin 70, 12. Harbor Creek 60, 13. Grove City 58, 14. General McLane 49, 15. Slippery Rock 28, 16. Union City 1.
GIRLS — 1. Villa Maria 516, 2. Fairview 340, 3. Harbor Creek 203, 4. Grove City 174.5, 5. General McLane 170, 6. Mercyhurst Prep 159, 7. Oil City 150, 8. Franklin 130, 9. Slippery Rock 95.5, 10. Hickory 78, 11. Sharon 68, 12. Titusville 49, 13. Corry 25, 14. Iroquois 22, 15. Girard 18, 16. North East 14.
Titusville results
BOYS
200-medley relay — 2. Titusville (Titus, Hauptman, Brooks, Barger) 1:38.89.
200-free — T6. Kirvan and C. Young 1:50.72; 18. Baldwin 1:57.56; 20. Wright 1:58.65.
200-IM — 1. Titus 1:58.15; 9. Hauptman 2:09.34; 13. D. Young 2:14.36; 15. Reynolds 2:19.22.
50-free — 2. Barger 21.78
100-fly — 7. Brooks 55.86.
500-free — 3. C. Young 4:58.92; 4. Kirvan 5:00.23; 7. D. Young 5:14.98; 10. Baldwin 5:19.20.
200-free relay — 2. Titusville (Kirvan, Hauptman, Brooks, Barger) 1:31.30.
100-back — 2. Titus 52.75; 6. Brooks 57.18; 10. Mullen 59.80; 13. Wright 1:01.40.
100-breast — 6. Hauptman 1:02.74; 10. Reynolds 1:07.19; 18. Fry 1:10.93.
400-free relay — 2. Titusville (Kirvan, C. Young, Barger, Titus) 3:17.89.
GIRLS
200-medley relay — 9. Titusville (Slocum, Fry, McAllister, Houck) 2:05.65.
50-free — 11. Houck 26.03.
100-fly — 10. McAllister 1:04.36.
100-free — 13. Houck 57.00.
200-free relay — 10. Titusville (Fry, Slocum, McAllister, Houck) 1:49.57.
100-back — 17. McAllister 1:06.51.
