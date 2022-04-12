It seems like there are two different kinds of Titusville baseball players.
There are the ones that tried their best to keep their uniforms clean and avoided sliding whenever possible.
Then there’s the type that were just looking for an excuse to get in the mud. And those players had several opportunities on Monday, as the Rockets took on Region 4 opponent North East under a steadily pouring rain at Art Pearson Field.
“Some guys love it,” said Titusville head coach Roy Schweitzer. “Especially the football players, they seem to love that stuff.”
By the end of the day, both types of players had combined to at least keep the Rockets’ region record spotless, as they defeated the visiting Grape Pickers 7-1 in five muck-filled innings.
That was the first loss of the season for North East. The Pickers are now 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the region.
Titusville improved to 5-2 on the year and 3-0 in Region 4.
“(North East) is a real good team,” Schweitzer said. “They beat Franklin the other night, 6-0. We were prepared for a good game. And we played a good game. We had guys bunting, we had guys on the base paths. We were creating our own fortunes, you can say.”
Both teams sent lefties to the hill to start the game. For Titusville it was Hunter Thomas. For North East it was Reid Courtwright.
The Rockets got a run off of Courtwright in the bottom of the first.
Kasen Neely reached with a one-out error. Then Ashton Burleigh walked to move Neely’s courtesy runner, Drew Wheeling to second. Garrett Knapp followd with a single to right to load the bases. Then Kameron Mong hit into a fielder’s choice, allowing Wheeling to come home.
North East tied things up in the top of the second. Courtwright drew a lead-off walk. He was moved to second on a sac bunt from Aden Bulger, and then scored
on a single to center by Tyler Wittman.
Yet, that would be the only run scored off of Thomas. He would end the day with 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing that one run off two hits with four walks and five strikeouts.
Thomas got into a little trouble in the fifth inning, walking two batters and hitting another to load the bases with one out.
Mong came on in relief. The freshman got the next batter to fly out to center field. North East’s runner at third took off for home without tagging up. So, the Titusville defense relayed the ball over to Tanner Abrams at third, who stepped on the bag to end the threat.
“Hunter’s pitch count was getting up there,” said Schweitzer. “And it was pretty raw out. And Kam’s been waiting to go. And he did a nice job of getting us out of it on just a couple pitches. We were able to get a double play to end the game. That’s a nice ending to things on a dreary day.”
The two teams had played enough innings to make it an official game and the field was a little past the point of unplayable, so the game was ended there.
By that point Titusville was well ahead. Facing Wittman in relief, the Rockets tallied two runs in the third inning to take the lead. Neely walked to start the inning. Then Burleigh socked a double to left to score Wheeling, who was again running for Neely.
Burleigh later made his way to third on a steal and then scored on a passed ball to make it 3-1.
Titusville then gained some insurance with a four-run fourth inning against North East reliever Anthony Rizzo.
Blakeslee and Burleigh both walked for the Rockets. Then Knapp — who was 2-for-2 on the day — plated Blakeslee with a single. Then Burleigh scored when the Grape Pickers overthrew a pick-off attempt to third, making it 5-1.
Later, Kolin Baker hit a grounder to North East second baseman Owen Kemp.
Kemp charged into the grass to field it. But as Kemp transitioned the ball to his throwing hand, his feet slid out from underneath him and he fell to his back, allowing Baker to reach base and Knapp to score.
Then Thomas put the final run on the board when he drove in Baker with a double to right.
“We’ve come a long way since the beginning of the season and we’re finding ways to win,” said Schweitzer. “We’re getting timely hits now. Things are getting where they’re supposed to be, where we thought they might be. We just came out here with a good attitude and ready to play baseball. My hats off to our guys. Both teams played under the same conditions. We were ready to play. We wanted to play. And that might have been the difference.”
