Sometimes in sports, it’s more important how you finish compared to how you start. That was the case for the Titusville Rockets boys basketball team in its non-region home contest against the visiting Jamestown Muskies on Thursday.
Guy Anthony finished with a season-best 26 points to help Titusville overcome a slow start, while Laird Stover chipped in a career-high 13 points off of the bench, as the Rockets routed the visiting Muskies, 83-29, at the Launch Pad.
Elijah Colon added 11 points for Titusville (5-1 overall, 1-0 Region 6), who saw 10 players contribute to the team’s largest margin of victory so far this season.
Jamestown (2-5 overall, 0-0 Region 1) was paced by Seamus Ford’s 10 point night off of the bench. Dorian Keyser chipped in nine points.
Titusville trailed after both teams had their first possessions, with Jamestown’s Peyton McElhinny making one of two free throws to open up the scoring. The Brown and Gold were cold from the floor at first, as the Rockets settled for quick 3-point chances but missed in their first three tries.
Jump-started by a slew of Muskies turnovers, the Rockets began to find their rhythm in transition. Colon, Anthony and Stover found the bottom of the net during Titusville’s ensuing 11-0 run that forced Jamestown to utilize a full timeout with 4:13 left in the first quarter.
“We got off to a little bit of a slow start; not so much defensively, but offensively,” Titusville coach Craig Mehlenbacher said. “We were kind of rushing some shots rather than working the ball around a little bit. Sometimes when you work the ball around it opens up the inside.”
Although Jamestown was the first to score out of the timeout on a 3-pointer from Cameron Keyser, Titusville closed out the frame with an 11-4 surge that put the Rockets ahead by 19 points heading into the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the Rocket defense gave the Muskies little room to breathe, as Titusville forced 18 turnovers in the first half. Despite having two forwards that were more than 6 feet tall, in Cam Keyser and Dorian Keyser, Jamestown was unable to get its post game rolling. Titusville doubled whomever Jamestown was targeting in the post with the likes of Anthony, Willie Colon and Charley Evans.
“(Evans) had good hands tonight and it seemed like he deflected everything that came his way,” Mehlenbacher said. “We had a little bit of back-side issues a couple times down there, but once we talked to them during one of the timeouts, it cleaned up a little bit.”
Titusville used a 30-10 second period to take a 54-17 lead into the intermission. The Rockets achieved the 40-point lead threshold late in the second quarter to ensure the final half of play was under a running clock.
Halfway through the third stanza, Jamestown was the first to call off the troops by substituting its full junior varsity lineup into the game. At the next whistle, Titusville followed suit, as many younger Rockets earned valuable varsity minutes.
With reserves in the contest, many Rockets found the score sheet for the first time this season, and even at the varsity level. Adam Schenberg (5), Derek Beach (4) and Hunter Titus (2) scored their first varsity points, while Evans finished with a career-high seven points.
In the fourth quarter, the Rockets’ bench full of starting players erupted on a handful of occasions in support of their younger teammates — the loudest coming on a three-point play from Schenberg.
“It’s a really good feeling,” Anthony said of seeing his teammates thrive. “We’re all family and I love to see everyone’s hard work pay off.”
Titusville will have the next week to rest up, as the Rockets will return to action at the Dick Russell Memorial Classic at Franklin High School on Dec. 27 against Lakeview, at 6 p.m.
