HARBORCREEK TOWNSHIP, Erie County — Ben Giliberto ran for 152 yards and two touchdowns, while the Maplewood defense came within 6 minutes of recording a shutout during a 35-7 season-open victory over Iroquois in Region 2 football action.
Neither team scored during the first quarter before the Tigers (1-0, 1-0 Region 2) pulled away with a 21-0 second quarter. Giliberto put away any possibility of an Iroquois (0-1, 0-1) comeback by breaking free for a 56-yard touchdown to open the second half.
“We’ve played pretty good defense the last couple years, so offensively we had to be better. And we did that tonight,” Maplewood head coach Bryan Borkovich said. “It was a slower-paced game at the beginning. With the heat, the first week and single-A football, I think that’s how it’s going to be. I thought we responded really well.”
Both teams moved the ball well on their first two drives, only for both drives to end on a punt. Maplewood quarterback/punter Dominick Kinney’s 31-yard punt was downed at the 5, only for the Maplewood defense to hold the Braves to a three-and-out. Samuel Kightlinger punted from his own end zone and received a friendly bounce that pushed Maplewood across midfield. But a penalty was called on Iroquois during the punt, and Borkovich elected to have Kightlinger kick it again. The penalty was costly, as Sam Wright returned the ensuing punt down Maplewood’s sideline for a 35-yard touchdown.
“I was really hyped up,” Kinney said regarding the punt return for a TD. “It was exciting.”
Maplewood used that momentum to score on its next three possessions. Kinney connected on a 37-yard pass with Connor Palmiero before Kinney ran in a 4-yard TD two plays later. The lead swelled to 21-0 with 6.3 seconds left in the first half thanks to a 51-yard run by Kinney that put the Tigers at the 3. Three plays later, Kinney ran in his second TD of the quarter.
The defense set Maplewood up for many of its scores. Prior to Maplewood’s second touchdown, the Tigers’ defense forced a fumble that was recovered by Elliot Beuchat. Iroquois was held to just 52 yards at halftime, and Giliberto was the one leading the charge in the second half to ensure that the game was out of reach early in the third quarter.
After Giliberto ran for a 56-yard TD on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter, he made two plays in the backfield to take down Iroquois quarterback Sean Divins for a 9-yard loss and 7-yard loss. The Braves were suddenly faced with a fourth-and-21 down 28-0 just three minutes into the second half.
“We definitely all played together as one,” Giliberto said. “We filled all of the responsibilities, so that really helped us out.”
A 50-yard pass from Divins to Micah Pisarski midway through the fourth quarter set up the Braves’ only touchdown. Their only score was a 13-yard touchdown run by Divins on third-and-five. It appeared as if the touchdown was going to be taken off the board due to a penalty on Iroquois, but the referees picked up the flag.
“I think everyone played their role, and when everyone does that, that’s what happens,” Maplewood senior Logan Gross said. “We had a little hiccup at the end, but we’ll watch the film and fix it.”
Gillberto and Kinney were the only two Tigers to carry the ball. The tandem rushed for 214 yards on 30 carries, with each player running in a pair of touchdowns.
“The line was getting a great push,” Borkovich said. “For a first game, I’ll take it.”
The game was played at Harbor Creek’s stadium since Iroquois’ stadium is currently unavailable due to artificial turf installation. Maplewood made sure Iroquois star running back Michael Hoopsick never became comfortable at the Braves’ home away from home by limiting Hoopsick to 71 yards on 19 carries. He broke free for a 23-yard carry in the third quarter but was mostly kept in check.
“I’ll take that all day because he’s a dangerous back,” Borkovich said about Hoopsick. “I was glad we didn’t let him get into space too much. We did our job on defense, so I’m happy with that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.