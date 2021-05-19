By Pete Chiodo
Herald Sports Editor
GUYS MILLS — This is not the Maplewood softball team of a month and a half ago.
The team that opened the season in late March/early April was young and inexperienced, and, frankly, played like it.
However, the Maplewood team that took on Region 2 opponent Eisenhower on Monday was a beast of an entirely different stripe.
The Tigers pitched well, they fielded cleanly, and they put a decent hurting’on the ball while racking up a 9-2 victory over the Knights.
“We had girls that never played ball before,” said Maplewood head coach Brad Crawford. “Some of them couldn’t even throw. Not all of them, but some of them. That’s what we had to work with.
“But the progress from spring training until now has been amazing.”
And if the Tigers (2-9, 2-8 Region 2) can keep it rolling they can finish the season strong.
They’ve got a doubleheader against winless Youngsville today at home; a game at Rocky Grove on Wednesday, a team that they beat 13-5 earlier this season; and then a second game against Eisenhower on Thursday.
“We’re hoping to win out,” said Crawford. “We figured that if we keep it up we can finish 6-9.
“We hope they can continue to grow, get some wins under their belts, get some confidence. And then we’ll see where we end up next year. I’m excited for them. We’ve had a long season but they keep plugging away.”
Speaking of plugging away, the Tigers really barreled up yesterday, recording 10 base hits.
They were down 1-0 in the bottom of the first, but quickly pushed in front with a three-spot. Eve Beuchat walked and scored on a passed ball. McKenna Crawford reached on an error and Madison Crawford hit a swinging-bunt single toward the pitcher. Then Trista Robinson sent both Crawford girls home with a single to right.
Maplewood then added four more runs in the second. Izzy Eimer and Jocelynn Lane reached on errors. Beuchat scored Eimer with a single. McKenna Crawford drove in Lane in similar fashion. Then Madison Crawford poked a single up the middle to score two more runs.
Eisenhower’s starting pitcher, Taylor Napolitan, only lasted those first two innings.
The Knights sent in Emilie Jones in relief. She quieted the Tigers down a little bit. However, Maplewood did get to Jones for two more runs in the fifth inning.
Eimer got things going by exploiting the gap in right-center for a double. Lane followed with a single up the middle. Beuchat walked to load the bases. Then Madison Crawford drew a base on balls to bring in a run. And Madelyn Woge beat out a slow-roller to second to force in another.
Meanwhile, Bradie Whitehair made sure that lead was safe through five innings. By the time she left the pitching circle she had yielded two earned runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
Woge then pitched the final two innings. She gave up one hit and struck out one.
All the while, the Tigers’ defense backed up the pitchers nicely, committing just one error on the day.
“It’s coming along,” said coach Crawford. “This is what happens when you’ve got pitching, offense and defense all working at the same time.”
Offensive leaders for Maplewood included McKenna and Madison Crawford, who both had two hits. Madison had three RBIs and a run scored. McKenna scored twice and drove in one. Eimer added two hits, including the double. Beuchat singled, walked twice and scored three runs.
Eisenhower (2-9, 2-8 Region 2) was led by Delaney Chase, who was 2-for-4 and scored both of the Knights’ runs. Julia Gesing was 2-for-2.
EISENHOWER (2)
(AB-R-H-BI) Chase cf 4-2-2-0, Pascuzzi 1b 3-0-0-0, Greene ss 3-0-1-1, Gesing c-2b 2-0-2-0, Tower 3b-c 3-0-1-1, Smith lf 3-0-0-0, Napolitan p 1-0-1-0, Frank cr 0-0-0-0, Jones p 2-0-0-0, Olsen 2b-3b 3-0-0-0, Kellogg rf 1-0-0-0, Frank rf 2-0-1-0. Totals 27-2-8-2.
MAPLEWOOD (9)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beuchat 2-3-1-1, Mc. Crawford rf-lf 4-2-2-1, Ma. Crawford ss 2-1-2-3, Woge cf-p 4-0-1-1, Robinson 2b 4-0-1-2, Whitehair p 3-0-0-0, Hasbrouck rf 1-0-0-0, Thomas 1b 4-0-0-0, Eimer lf-cf 4-1-2-0, Lane dp 3-2-1-0, Horn 3b (flex) 0-0-0-0. Totals 31-9-10-8.
Eisenhower 100 010 0 — 2 8 4
Maplewood 340 020 x — 9 10 1
BATTING
2B: M — Eimer.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) E — Napolitan (LP) 2-5-7-1-1-1, James 4-5-2-2-3-1; M — Whitehair (WP) 5-7-2-2-1-2, Woge 2-1-0-0-0-1.
Records: Eisenhower 2-9, 2-8 Region 2; Maplewood 2-8, 2-7 Region 2.
