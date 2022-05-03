April 29, 2022
The Grove City and Titusville softball teams engaged in an entertaining tug-of-war during a Region 4 showdown at the Ed Myers Complex on Thursday.
However, the visiting Eagles had the last couple pulls to defeat the Rockets 7-4.
“It was a good game,” said Titusville coach Megan Green. “We really hung with them — one run, one run, one run. We were in there for quite a bit. It just seemed like our bats went a little flat at the end. But that was probably the tightest game we’ve played all year.”
With the win, Grove City is now 7-4 on the season and 6-4 in Region 4. Titusville slipped to 2-7 both overall and in the league.
The lead changed hands three times over the first four innings.
Titusville struck first in the bottom of the opener when sophomore Danica Fonzo parked the first pitch she saw over the fence in right-center field for a solo home run. Fonzo’s resulting adrenaline surge was evident as trotted down the third base line, placing both hands over her heart, which was undoubtedly beating fast.
However, Grove City got that run back in the top of the second when Morgan Eaton got a solo home run of her own, taking a ride to left field with two outs on the board.
The Eagles then went up 2-1 in the top of the third. With the bases loaded and two outs, Abby Geiger was hit by a pitch to force in a run.
Grove City tried to get more out of the situation when Johanna Smiley lifted a tricky pop-up down the right field line.
However, Titusville second baseman Hannah Peterson didn’t give up on the play, and laid out flat to get the ball in her glove before it reached the grass, ending the inning.
That was a highlight in what was a pretty solid day of defense for the Rockets. They were charged with three errors, but those were ultimately responsible for just one run.
“The first time we saw (Grove City) there was a considerable amount of errors,” said coach Green. “We told the girls, ‘They saw the Bad News Bears the first time.’ Of course, the girls probably didn’t know that reference. So (Grove City) might have been expecting a different team. But we gave them a pretty good run for their money.”
Titusville responded offensively in the bottom of the third. With two outs and two runners on base, including Fonzo, who had her second hit of the day; Korryn Schmader drove a pitch into center field, which got behind the Grove City defender for a double. That allowed both runs to score, putting the Rockets in front 3-2.
Yet, Grove City responded once again in the top of the fourth when Helena Wolbert went yard to left field for a two-run homer. The Eagles were back on top 4-3.
Titusville tied it up with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rylie McGarvie singled to right field, took second when Grove City threw the ball around, then grabbed third on a groundout by Bri Wynn.
Then with two outs, Peterson hit a grounder to third base, and then beat out the throw to reach safely and score McGarvie.
Yet, that would be it for scoring for the Rockets. They got runners aboard in each of the final three innings, but couldn’t get any of them around.
“We need to work on sustaining that start,” said Green.
Grove City’s pitcher, Logan Jones, would finish the game with four ear ned runs on eight hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.
Meanwhile, the Eagles gained some distance on their opponents with single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Wolbert ended up leading Grove City at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, a homer, two runs scored and two RBIs. Morgan Eaton was 2-for-4 with a homer, one run scored and two RBIs.
Fonzo led Titusville offensively, going 3-for-3 with a homer, two runs scored and one driven in. Wynn was 2-for-3.
Audrey Herman was saddled with the pitching loss. She allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits while walking two and striking out eight.
GROVE CITY (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Wolbert c 4-2-4-2, Saylor 2b 4-0-0-1, Jones p 4-0-1-0, Filer cr 0-1-0-0, R. Eaton ss 4-1-1-1, Geiger cf 3-0-0-1, Smiley 3b 4-0-0-0, M. Eaton 1b 4-1-2-2, Severson rf 4-0-0-0, Murphy lf 1-2-0-0. Totals 32-7-8-7.
TITUSVILLE (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Peterson 2b 4-1-1-1, Fonzo 1b 3-2-3-1, Atkins c 2-0-0-0, Campbell cr 0-0-0-0, Jackson cr 0-0-0-0, Schmader dp 4-0-1-2, Smith rf 3-0-0-0, Campbell ph 1-0-0-0, Green rf 1-0-0-0, Strawbridge ph 1-0-0-0, Rhodes ph 1-0-0-0, McGarvie ss 3-1-1-0, Wynn 3b 3-0-2-0. Totals 26-4-8-4.
Grove City0112111—782
Titusville1021000—483
BATTING
2B: G — Wolbert, R. Eaton; T — Schmader.
HR: G — M. Eaton (2nd inn., 0 on), Wolbert (4th inn, 1 on); T — Fonzo (1st inn., 0 on).
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO) GC — Jones (WP) 7-8-4-4-2-9; T — Herman (LP) 7-8-7-6-2-8.
Records: Grove City 7-4, 6-4 Region 4; Titusville 2-7, 2-7 Region 4.
