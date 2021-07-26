By Pete Chiodo
Herald Sports Editor
Here’s an interesting math problem:
How many miles have student-athletes at Titusville High School run — left-right, left-right — under the direction of Brent Henderson?
Consider that Henderson spent 27 years total as head coach of the Titusville boys track & field team. And then add the dozen years, off and on, that he spent as the head coach of the Rockets’ cross country program.
Now, factor in all of the 5K’s, two-mile relays, 300-meter hurdles, 100-meter dashes, and all the other events that make up those competitions over the course of a season. And let’s not forget all the practice runs.
And now multiply all of that by the hundreds and hundreds of kids that have cycled through those athletic programs over the last quarter of a century or so.
The sum total: Well, it would be a heck of a stroll, to be sure.
Yet, Rocket athletes have taken their last stride under Henderson’s guidance. His retirement as a coach was officially announced on Monday at the Titusville Area School District meeting.
“I’ve been toying with (retirement) for a few seasons,” Henderson said. “And I think what really drove me to make the decision this year is that both of my parents are in their 80s, both have health issues. They live in Corry, and there were times during track that I just wanted to get up there.
“I’m probably not going to be teaching that much longer,” he added. “I felt that it was a good time to move on.”
Henderson started coaching at Titusville in 1992. His first stint lasted until 2001 when he took a couple years off to pursue a master’s degree.
He rejoined the track squad as a volunteer in 2003. Then he resumed head coaching duties in 2004. That second stint lasted all the way until this past spring. And in among those dates were several stretches as the school’s head cross country coach.
“Whenever they needed somebody,” Henderson said.
Over the course of his tenure with the track program, the Rockets coaching staff developed into one of the more experienced and knowledgeable crews you’re likely to find.
Guys like Jay Corklin, Steve Bodamer and Mike Reynolds have been with the team as long as Henderson, if not longer. Heck, Corklin has been on the staff since 1980, the year after he graduated from Titusville.
“I have mixed feelings about retiring because of those relationships,” Henderson said. “The whole coaching staff has been great. Awesome people. I really benefitted from working with them.”
Speaking of relationships …
“My wife Patty,” Henderson said. “In 1994, I was coaching both cross country and track. That season in cross was the season we won states. But it was pretty rough for her as Steve was 5, Corey was 4, she was pregnant with Leah, and she was student teaching. Needless to say I wasn’t home much and she was pretty much holding down the fort. I’ve been gone a lot through the years and she’s been completely supportive and understanding. She’s really given me the support and ability to have the time to coach all these 43 seasons.”
A decade or so later, Brent would take the kids off his wife’s hands for a bit.
“The highlight for me was
probably being able to coach all three of my kids,” coach Henderson said.
Steve was a 2008 graduate of Titusville High School. Corey followed in 2009, and Leah in 2013.
“The all had really good success, both as individuals and as a parts of teams throughout those years,” he added. “That was something that I would never trade anything for.”
Those familial highlights are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to success stories with Henderson at the helm.
Along with the girls cross country team’s state title in 1994, Henderson’s boys track teams have produced 15 league championships and one District 10 crown. And he’s helped 33 individual athletes or relay teams collect D-10 titles, along with three more gold medals at states.
Yet, even when the team wasn’t pulling in trophies, the Rockets were consistently giving their opponents a run for their money year after year.
This is the stat right here: In the 27 years that Henderson was head coach of the Rocket boys, not once did the team have a losing record in dual meets. The worst it got was 4-4 in 2014.
“(Henderson) was always optimistic going into a season — ‘We’re going to be OK,’” said Titusville Athletic Director Scott Salvo. “But then a couple years ago, he said, ‘I don’t know what we’re going to do. There’s not many kids, no numbers.’
“And they won the region that year. So, somehow, someway …”
Salvo knows full well what the athletics department is losing with Henderson’s retirement.
“Anyone that ran for him, or threw for him, or coached with him, he had an impact on so many people,” said Salvo. “And from an educator’s standpoint, it’s the same way. He handles his classroom the same as athletes.
“In all the years I’ve known him I’m not sure that I’ve ever heard him yell. When he walks into the classroom you just know it’s time to pay attention.”
For now, Henderson, a science and physics teacher, still has the classroom.
It’s the oval he’s leaving behind.
“That’ll be weird,” he said. I’ll miss the meets. But March I won’t miss, because March weather sucks.”
