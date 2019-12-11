In a showdown of unbeaten boys basketball teams, the visiting Meadville Bulldogs proved to be too quick for even the athletic Titusville Rockets squad to handle. Four players scored in double figures as part of the Bulldogs’ lightning fast transition game that handed the Rockets their first loss of the season, 77-60, in non-region action at the Launch Pad, Tuesday.
Keeon Lindsey and Charlie Waid each contributed 16 points to the winning cause, while Davyon Butler and Lemaro Husband added 15 and 11 points, respectively, for Meadville (3-0).
Guy Anthony paced all scorers with 24, as Laird Stover chipped in eight points off of the bench for Titusville (2-1).
Meadville used its length and athleticism to cause chaos for Titusville when the Rockets had possession of the basketball. In the first quarter alone, the Bulldogs collected 10 takeaways and quickly sprinted down the floor for more than a handful of transition lay-ups.
“It’s difficult to stay with an athletic team like that,” Titusville coach Craig Mehlenbacher said. “We’re pretty athletic, and we had a hard time staying with them. We knew that coming in, but it was whether or not we were mentally tough enough to handle it. I thought we played hard in spurts tonight, but there were times where I think we mentally got lost in the transition game especially. We started hanging our heads and making poor passes, especially in the second quarter.”
Also causing a problem for the Rockets was the fact that three of their five starters were in early foul trouble, as Elijah Perez, Ethan Roberts and Elijah Colon racked up two fouls apiece before the start of the second quarter. Although Stover and Charlie Evans were able to provide quality minutes off of the bench, the Rockets had trouble finding any sort of rhythm against the Bulldogs — who reached the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinals last season.
“That’s always tough, especially with them being three of my guards,” Mehlenbacher said of the foul trouble. “It’s one of those challenges that we’re going to have to deal with at times during the year. I thought Laird Stover came in off the bench and gave me some good minutes. Willie Colon had to play some guard. He’s capable, but it’s not ideal.”
By the end of the first half, Meadville took a commanding 46-20 lead. Two separate scoring droughts of three minutes set the Rockets back during the first half. In the locker room during the intermission, Mehlenbacher challenged his veterans to get back into the contest with more effort.
“We do have some younger kids who haven’t seen a whole lot of varsity time that I felt lost their heads a couple times,” Mehlenbacher said. “I kind of had to wake them up at halftime, and basically tell them that is the best talent that they were going to see all year, and it’s 0-0. If you don’t give me everything you have, I’d rather go down swinging with the younger kids. They came out and gave me a lot more effort, and they played much better.”
Titusville responded to its coach’s challenge and opened the third quarter with a 15-5 scoring run. Meadville was forced to call a timeout at the 3:43 mark, as the Rockets trimmed their deficit to 16 points, at 51-35. Anthony totaled six points, while Elijah Colon added five points in the burst.
However, Titusville was unable to get any closer than 15 points as Meadville closed out the third quarter with a 14-4 run of its own. The Rockets outscored the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter, 21-12, but Titusville took advantage of Meadville bringing in its second string.
One bright spot for the Rockets was in the rebounding department. Titusville outworked Meadville, 39-32, on the boards despite having the shorter of the two lineups. Willie Colon grabbed a game-high 14 caroms, while Anthony completed yet another double-double with 10 rebounds.
“We’re not very big, but we play bigger than what we really are,” Mehlenbacher said. “Guy is only 6-foot-2 but he plays (taller). Willie has those long arms and most of my kids can get up pretty high. We’re pretty athletic, and we can get to the boards and hurt (some teams), but tonight Meadville was just as athletic, if not more.”
Titusville will look to get back on track on Thursday when the Rockets travel to Lakeview, at 7 p.m., for a non-region tilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.