If the Rockets needed a tune up before facing the defending District 10 Class 4A champions, they certainly got it Friday at the Launch Pad.
THS stormed out of the gate opening up a 20-point advantage after a period and cruised to an 83-37 drubbing of George Junior Republic in the first round of the playoffs. The win puts the Brown and Gold at 15-7, as they advance to the D-10 quarterfinals for the second year in a row.
Their reward is a game with Hickory, which drew a first round bye as champions of Region 3, and will enter Thursday’s game at 18-4.
But Friday night it was all Titusville as the Rockets added to their recent win streak that they look to increase one more time since they earned the chance to continue their season. George Junior, whose season was ended by THS a year ago, entered the contest as decided underdogs, as they came as the fifth seed out of Region 3 at 2-20.
It was the second blowout for the team this week after a lopsided non-conference win over Commodore Perry in the regular-season finale Wednesday. Like the Panthers, the Tigers struggled this season and Titusville wasted no time taking control of the game early enough to rest starters to keep them fresh for the next game.
The Rockets have now won three straight after stopping a three-game losing skid earlier this week. That midseason slide ultimately led to a fourth seed out of Region 6, despite THS finishing in a three-way tie for second.
The Rockets boasted four in double figures as coach Craig Mehlenbacher liked that his team got out to an early lead and never let the Tigers into the game.
“When you get games like this, you hope it goes as planned, and tonight it pretty much did,” said Mehlenbacher.
Elijah Perez finished with a game-high 26 points, as most of the Rocket starters got plenty of rest with Mehlenbacher freely substituting players in the second half.
The senior point guard notched all of his points in the game’s first 24 minutes, while starters Willie Colon and Guy Anthony each chipped in 13, as they also sat out for most of the fourth quarter.
Twelve of Perez’s points came from beyond three-point range, as 24 of THS’s total score came from beyond the arc. Overall, THS shot well from the field, and got many hoops in transitions and put-backs off offensive rebounds.
The good shooting is a trend their coach would like to see continue Thursday against the Hornets, at a site and time to be determined.
“They are talented and you need to be on your game,” Mehlenbacker said. “We need to get over a little illness and have a good week of practice. It will help if we can make some shots.”
Hickory copped a Region 3 crown going through the loop undefeated. The two squads did not meet during the season and never squared off during Rockets’ run to a state playoff berth a year ago.
The Titusville defense was stingy from the get-go Friday, as the Tigers only had one quarter where they managed more than 10 points. Rylee Dyson paced the squad with 13.
The game was officially the final one on the home floor for the Rocket seniors and marked the last varsity event to be held there this season. If THS earns the chance to play more games, they’ll be played on a neutral floor.
The location of that game against the Hornets is expected to be announced Sunday and will be reported in The Herald.
