What a difference a few dry days can make.
During the early part of the season it was all start-and-stop for the Titusville softball team. The Lady Rockets would play a game, then it would rain for the next week; they’d play two games, then it would be bad weather for the next 10 days; etc, etc.
Only recently has Titusville has been able to get onto the diamond with something approaching regularity. And, wouldn’t you know it, the Rockets now have themselves a little win streak.
Titusville grabbed its first win of the season this past Saturday, defeating Oil City 6-1. The Rockets then followed that up on Monday with a 4-2 victory over Slippery Rock during a clash at the Ed Myer Complex.
“Saturday and (Monday) were really good confidence builders, to have these teams back to back,” said Rockets head coach Hannah Borkovich. “Hopefully, going into this week with our full squad will make a difference. We’ll see.”
The Rockets (2-5, 2-5 Region 4) will try to keep things rolling when they take on Franklin today at home, with Grove City slated to visit the Myer Complex on Thursday.
“Going into this past weekend we’ve had the first real consistency we’ve had all season as far as eligibility, injuries and people being in the right defensive positions,” said Borkovich. “And that makes a huge difference, practicing with people where they need to be and where they should be. That has helped us drastically improve.
“But I will say that it is very similar to last year … and that is that we’re losing to good teams by one run, by two runs. And we’re losing, not because those teams are better than us, not because we’re not hitting, but because we’re making fundamental errors that we cannot continue to make. And when you’re playing average or better teams you’re not able to make those errors and win those games. We’re still super young, other than my pitcher. And she’s throwing great.”
That pitcher is senior Audrey Herman, and she has been sharp the last couple games. On Saturday, she allowed six hits while striking out 14 Oil City batters. Yesterday against the Rock, she let up just three hits and fanned 11.
“She’s worked super hard in the offseason,” said Borkovich. “Right now she is really carrying the load in a lot of these games.”
The offense is coming along, though. The Rockets scattered 11 base hits in the Oil City win. Abigail Colie, Kyra Atkins and Herman all had two-hit games. Herman, Danica Fonzo and Anna Smith had doubles.
The Rockets weren’t as prolific with the bats on Monday against Slippery Rock. But they put the ball in play and took advantage of a few errors to bring enough runs across to win.
“That’s the focus when we step in the batter’s box,” said Borkovich. “We tell them: Let the bat do the work. Just meet the ball. And if you do that, anything can happen. Fly balls get dropped all the time. When you put the ball in play, you’ve got to run it out because anything can happen. And once we get on base, we are super aggressive, because we do have pretty good speed.”
Speed certainly helped the Rockets take a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning on Monday.
Fonzo led off the frame with a walk. Then Hannah Peterson hit into a Slippery Rock error, allowing Fonzo to come around to score.
Two outs later, Smith hit into another Rock error, and Peterson made it home to put another run on the board.
That’s where the score would stay until the sixth. Again, Fonzo got things going, this time with a lead-off double. Then Peterson joined her on the bags with a walk.
Atkins hit into a fielder’s choice to advance both runners. Then Herman sent Fonzo in off of third base with a sacrifice fly to center field. And then with two outs Korryn Schmader cracked a single into left field which allowed Peterson to come home and make it a 4-0 game.
Those two runs in the sixth proved to be useful, as a series of defensive errors allowed Slippery Rock to score a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.
However, Herman got the next two batters to wave at a third strike to end the game.
