The Rockets continued their winning ways Friday at the Launch Pad, and fans who made it also witnessed history in the 63-50 THS victory over General McLane.
With a bucket at the 3:51 mark of the third period, Guy Anthony became just the ninth player to ever don a Brown and Gold uniform and score 1,000 points in his varsity career. The senior ended with a team-high 18 points to lead a balanced scoring effort that saw three other Rockets end the night in double figures. Titusville won its eighth game in nine starts, including the last six in a row.
Anthony, a starter on the varsity since his freshman year, was happy to finally pass that milestone as he and the rest of his team have other goals in mind.
“I am glad coach (Craig) Mehlenbacher has put me in position to be successful,” Anthony said. “We want to win the region again and get a chance to go to the playoffs like we did last year.”
So far, THS has put up a good defense of its Region 6 crown from a year ago and brings a 2-0 R-6 ledger with it for a big matchup at Corry, also 2-0 in the region, on Tuesday.
On Friday, however, THS led from the start, but let the Lancers hang around until THS picked up a pair of easy hoops following a strong defensive surge in the game’s last four minutes to win it going away.
Senior Laird Stover bucketed consecutive layups on steals and hit a pair from long range in a solid 12-point effort, while Elijah Perez, who was strong defensively the whole game, added 13. Willie Colon contributed 10, and along with Anthony, was strong on the glass, especially in the second half.
General McLane trailed only 15-10 after the first eight minutes. The taller Lancers had a decisive advantage in rebounds, especially early on when the visitors got many second chances. Fortunately for the Rockets, GM struggled shooting from outside early, minimizing the damage.
“We weren’t in the right spots early on defensively,” said Mehlenbacher. “We got better as the game went on.”
In most of the Rocket wins, THS has benefited from a fairly-balanced scoring spread, where three or four finish the game in double figures. That’s a recipe Mehlenbacher believes the Brown and Gold need to follow from here on out.
“Sure, Guy is our scorer, but in this league you need others to step up each night,” Mehlenbacher said. “We got that tonight.”
He’ll look for a similar effort from the Brown and Gold Tuesday for that big match up with the Beavers, who were 66-55 winners over Fort LeBoeuf on Friday. Corry enters Tuesday’s game 8-2 overall, losing to Fredonia, New York, to open the season before suffering a setback to Meadville, who handed THS its lone loss back on Dec. 10.
The jayvee teams start the action at the Beaver Gym at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
