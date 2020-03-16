With the PIAA winter season prematurely coming to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic, District 10 released the results of the voting for the all-region teams for boys and girls basketball. Titusville’s Guy Anthony and Maplewood’s Jordan Roser received the highest honors among the five locals that made the cut after the voting from the coaches of the district.
Anthony led the Titusville Rockets boys basketball team to a 16-8 overall ledger and 7-5 mark in Region 6 action and was named the Region 6 Player of the Year for his efforts. The senior forward was the team’s leading scorer, averaging just under 17 points per game (16.9) and became the seventh boys basketball player and ninth overall in THS history to eclipse 1,000 career points on Jan. 3 against General McLane. Anthony was named a Region 6 Second Team member for the 2018-19 season and finished with 1,208 career points.
Teammate and fellow senior Elijah Perez was voted onto the Region 6 Second Team for the 2019-20 campaign. After serving as a key bench player during his junior campaign, Perez stepped his game up to the next level as the starting point guard for the Rockets this past season. Perez was the team’s second leading scorer and was the only other member of the team to average double digits in scoring, with 10.9 points per game.
In girls basketball, the Region 2 champion and District 10 Class 2A runner-up Maplewood Tigers saw two players make their respective region all-star teams. Senior guard Jordan Roser was voted by the coaches in her region as the Region 2 Co-Player of the Year, alongside Cambridge Springs’ Ashton Hoover. Roser was the only senior starter for the Tigers, who finished at 22-4 overall and made their second straight PIAA Tournament appearance. She finished as the second leading scorer for Maplewood with 14.6 points per game, knocked down 67 3-pointers during her senior season and scored her 1,000th career point in the regular season finale at Union City on Feb. 10.
Sophomore Izzy Eimer was selected to the Region 2 Second Team. Eimer came on strong during the strong half of the campaign to finish with a team-high 399 points for the year that went toward her 15.4 ppg. While making a team-high 84 triples, Eimer totaled a team-best 80 points across Maplewood’s four playoff contests.
Amber Scott represented the Titusville Rockets girls basketball team on the Region 3 Second Team. Titusville’s leading scorer for the past two seasons averaged 15.5 points during her senior season. Scott made 117 2-pointers and nearly two-thirds of her free throw attempts en route to 340 total points.
The wrestling region all-star teams are expected to be released later this week.
