GUYS MILLS — Tears of joy were shared all around The Woodshed on Thursday night, as the Maplewood Tigers girls basketball team celebrated its seniors and winning the Region 2 championship with a 68-41 thrashing of the visiting Cochranton Cardinals.
Maplewood seniors Daphne Atkins, Joey Blake, Cassidy Mangus and Jordan Roser took to their home court for the final time in their varsity careers, with each player getting the starting nod from coach Kyle Krepps. Roser nailed four 3-pointers en route to an 18-point night, while Mangus added two triples of her own toward an eight-point effort.
Maplewood coach Kyle Krepps had nothing but praise for his four seniors after the contest.
“A couple of them had to take a lesser role this year, but there have been no complaints from them, ever,” Krepps said. “It’s great to see the work they’ve all put in pay off this season.”
On top of honoring their seniors in the pregame, Maplewood also celebrated as one unit with its first region championship since 2009. Coming into the contest, the Tigers had already clinched the region title thanks to a Cambridge Springs 38-34 loss at Saegertown on Monday. Therefore, the pressure was off the Tigers girls in that regard, but they have bigger goals in mind, with one of them being to have a perfect region record after Monday’s regular-season finale at Union City.
“It took a little bit of the pressure off, but we want to be undefeated in the region,” Roser said. “We wanted to treat the game like we didn’t already win the region.”
Even though the Tigers (19-2 overall, 15-0 Region 2) wound up winning the contest by 27 points, it didn’t seem like it would be a runaway victory in the first half.
Both teams established a fast pace of attack in the opening minutes, but neither team was able to control the basketball long enough to get the ball in the hoop. Maplewood and Cochranton combined for 15 turnovers in the first period.
Cochranton (13-8 overall, 10-6 Region 2) got the first points of the night from a three-point play from Riley Harvey in the post and at the free throw line before Mangus’ first triple put Maplewood on the board at the 6:29 mark. Normally known for her defense, Mangus was able to give the offense the spark it needed at the beginning of the game.
“I want to be a spark,” Mangus said. “Being a spark to push the younger girls is something I’ve always wanted to do.”
In the Tigers’ next possession, Roser nailed her first 3-pointer, bringing the crowd and bench to their feet, and it would put the visitors behind for the remainder of the night.
Maplewood ended the first quarter with a 9-4 run to take a 12-7 lead into the second quarter. Izzy Eimer chipped in seven of her 18 points in the frame to help the Tigers bring a 27-16 advantage into the locker room at the break.
Coming out for the second half, Cochranton cut its deficit down to just six points, at 27-21, and it looked like the momentum was on the Cardinal side of the floor. However, Roser’s 3-pointer at the 6:05 mark sparked a 21-0 Tiger run over the next 4 1/2 minutes that seemed to put the game out of reach from the visitors. Maplewood grabbed a 48-24 lead by the end of the third.
Even with the Tiger offense starting to catch fire, Krepps was more impressed by the defense of Roser and Megan Mangus. The Tiger duo was assigned to keep Cochranton’s top-two scorers, Lexie Moore and Jaidan Martinec, in check. Moore finished with nine points, seven of which came in the second half, while Martinec added seven as no Cardinal reached double digits.
“There was not a lot of flow in the first half,” Krepps said. “There was a ragged up and down kind of pace. We knew if we played our game, we could push the lead up. We just hit shots and played great defense. Jordan and Megan were assigned to Lexie (Moore) and Jaidan (Martinec), and weren’t getting much help, but (Moore and Martinec) didn’t have many open looks. (Roser and Mangus) did an excellent job on them.”
After the game, the team circled around its home bucket and climbed the ladder one-by-one to cut down the net in celebrating the first region title in 11 years. Krepps finished off the job after the players took their turn and said afterward that winning the region “means everything for the program.”
“We’ve see a lot of younger girls showing up here and in the younger programs,” Krepps said. “That’s what you want. It goes back to the girls and how hard they’ve worked and how much they’ve wanted it; especially in the manner that we’ve done it, getting over the hump with Cambridge and not losing in the region yet.”
Maplewood still has one more opponent in the way of its undefeated season in the region, as the Tigers will travel to Union City on Monday at 7 p.m.
