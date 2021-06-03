The Herald
SHIPPENSBURG — Titusville senior Frank Barger added another state medal to his collection.
The newest one came on Friday, as Barger raced to a sixth-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles event at the PIAA Class 2A track & field championships held at Shippensburg University.
Barger clocked a time of 15.53 in the race, just one hundredth of a second off his District 10 gold medal run from a week earlier.
Barger’s latest state medal joins the eighth-place medal that he won as a member of Titusville’s 200-yard medley relay team at the PIAA swimming championships a little more than two months ago. Conan Young, David Hauptman and Seth Brooks were also part of that relay team.
Also on Friday, Barger competed in the 300-meter hurdles at states and finished 19th with a time of 43.58.
Fellow Rockets athlete Kaleb Sopher also competed at states on Friday. He ran in the preliminary race of 100-meter dash and finished in a time of 11.38, which was not fast enough to advance to the event final.
District 10 had a handful of state champions at the meet.
Wilmington’s 1,600-meter relay team of Grace Mason, Becka Book, Lindsey Martineau and Elizabeth Miles were gold medalists with a time of 4:01.95. And fellow Greyhound Connor Vass-Gal won the shot put with a throw of 62 feet, 6 1/4 inches.
Slippery Rock’s Maryann Ackerman was the state champion in the girls javelin, throwing 147-6.
And Lakeview’s Issac Lightcap won PIAA gold in the pole vault after clearing the bar at 15 feet.
