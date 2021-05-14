The United States Bowling Conference’s National Tournament brings around 39,000 bowlers to Las Vegas each year.
For the last few years a crew of bowlers have left the friendly confines of Lin Van Lanes in Titusville to fly out west to take part in the months-long competition.
As of Monday, one of those local bowlers is the national leader in two categories.
Pleasantville’s Joseph Snyder, 33, is the current leader in the Classified Singles and Classified All-Events.
“Yeah,” Snyder said over the phone from Vegas on Monday night, “It’s been a fun weekend.”
Bowlers at the national tournament compete in three events — a team competition, a doubles competition and a singles competition. The events are held at the South Point Bowling Plaza (for the team competition) and the South Point Bowling Center (for singles and doubles).
Snyder, playing in the Classified division, which is for bowlers entering the tournament with averages of 155 and below, rolled career highs in all three of those events.
He scored a 608 in singles — the first 600 set of his career — a 562 in team competition, and 551 in doubles. That gives him a total score of 1,721 pins for the All-Events lead.
His All-Events total was more than 250 pins higher than either of his previous two tries at the National Tournament.
Not bad for someone who wasn’t feeling real confident about his game going into the tournament.
“I really hadn’t been bowling very well,” said Snyder. “We’ve been doing a lot of practicing and I had a lot of trouble getting lined up. I went to a sport shot tournament Friday evening and didn’t bowl well there at all.”
All that changed when Snyder got at Sin City, arriving with other Lin Van bowlers, like Scott and Kim Baker, Bill Shane, Steve Taylor, Ralph Wolfkiel, Tom Strickland and Homer Filson.
“Everything just kind of came together,” Snyder said. “I got lined up right away. Everything just clicked and came back to me to where it was earlier in the year. Everything fell right in line.”
Will his scores hold up?
Well, that’s a wait-and-see proposition. And it’s going to be a long wait. The tournament started May 1 and lasts for 79 straight days, finishing July 18.
“There’s 68 more days left,” he said. “So, I got awhile.”
In a story about Snyder posted on the USBC’s website (Bowl.com), he mentioned that he wasn’t much of a scoreboard watcher. But that might change now that he’s in the lead of this major event.
“Yeah, for the next two months I’ll definitely be a scoreboard watcher,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.