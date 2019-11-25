Five Titusville Rockets and three Maplewood Tigers were named among the District 10 boys and girls soccer all-stars from the 2019 season as the all-region teams were released on Sunday.
Senior Nick Wright and junior Derek Beach represented the Rocket boys team, while seniors Julia Enright and Emma Cartney, along with freshman Brooke Anthony earned postseason honors from the Lady Rockets. Senior Abrianna Philips and sophomores Jordyn Ploski and McKenzie Means were selected from the Tigers.
Wright earned Region 4 First Team honors at forward, while Beach was a Second Team selection on defense. Wright, who earned Region 4 Second Team honors the previous two seasons, led the Rockets (3-14-1 overall, 0-10 Region 4) with his team-high 13 goals, including a hat trick on Sept. 21 against Forest, and team-best 10 assists. He concluded his THS career with 34 goals.
Beach was named as a Region 4 Second Team selection, the first region honors of his career. He connected on three goals and added five assists in 2019, bringing his career total to four goals.
Enright completed her THS career in 2019 and paced the Rocket girls (5-13 overall, 3-5 Region 5) in goals with 11. She netted the hat trick at Oil City on Sept. 28, and chipped in three assists during the campaign. Earning her first region honors playing center midfield, Enright totaled 15 goals during her career.
Cartney headed the Rocket defense and earned region honors at center back for the second consecutive season. After taking home Region 4 Second Team honors in 2018, Cartney was selected to the First Team this year. She tallied one goal and one assist in 2019, finishing her career with four goals.
In her first varsity season, Anthony made an instant impact to the midfield and on the attack, bringing home Region 4 Second Team honors at right midfield. She scored her first varsity goal on Sept. 28 against Oil City.
Phillips, was one of two seniors for the Tigers (4-13-1 overall, 0-8 Region 3), and a true leader of the team. “AP” earned her first Region 3 First Team selection for her 2019 efforts in the midfield, after getting a Region 3 Second team nod the year prior. Phillips contributed four goals and three assists in her final campaign as a Tiger.
Ploski was recognized by the region for the first team in her career, earning First Team honors for her work at sweeper. Ploski scored her only goal of the campaign and second of her career on Oct. 10 against Oil City, and added two more assists throughout the year.
Means also was awarded her first region honor in 2019, landing on the Second Team in the midfield. The sophomore was second on the team in scoring with seven goals, and chipped in a team-best five assists.
