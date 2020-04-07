On Sunday, I was able to convince my fiancee to watch “Field of Dreams” with me for the first time. Apparently, we had already burned through enough options during this quarantine to get into the sports category, which brought me much excitement.
It was the first time that she had ever seen the masterpiece that still makes me bawl like a child at the end when Ray asks his father if he “wants to have a catch.” I’ll admit, this time I only made it to the beginning of the final scene before I started tearing up.
Even though she didn’t enjoy the feature as much as I did, I appreciated her being willing to give it a try.
The final scene always takes me back through the memories of my childhood and reminds me of what playing catch with my father meant to our relationship at that time.
While I was growing up in Grove City and then Seneca, my dad worked as a chemical operator with OMG Americas Inc. (modern-day Borchers) in Reno on the four lanes between Oil City and Franklin. After working eight or 12 hour shifts, it was common for my dad to find his oldest son waiting for him at the end of the driveway with a glove and baseball in hand, signaling that there was a game of catch to be had. Being the great father that he was and is, he would always oblige, even though I’m sure he was tired from his work day.
As I got older and started to play in Little League, the games of catch turned into my own private “workouts.” My dad turned over an old red picnic table into a backstop for when he would pitch to me in the backyard. We would go through countless buckets of balls; I’m not really sure how his arm is still holding up.
Of course, the day wasn’t done after I had my fill of swings, as it was on to fielding practice. My dad, with a glove in one hand and a bat in the other, would then hit me ground balls and pop-ups until he physically couldn’t do it anymore, or probably just wanted to sit down and relax. That kind of dedication to being a dad is something that I hope to live up to when the time comes that I have my own little ones.
Throughout my childhood and teenage years, family trips and vacations had some element of baseball added to them. The tour of minor league ballparks around the eastern U.S. was definitely conducted to appease my nagging based on the dire need to see "this stadium" or "that team" because we would never be near them again.
Now, I can’t continue without giving credit to my mother and younger brother for putting up with the constant stops to random minor league ballparks. It’s not that they didn’t like baseball. My mother had a huge hand in me becoming an Atlanta Braves fan and not the long-suffering Pittsburgh Pirates fan, which I can’t thank her for enough. My brother was born in 1996, four years after me, and while he was at the age where he couldn’t just sit in his seat for nine innings, my mother would walk with him around the facilities and spend time at the playgrounds in the stadiums.
Through the years, my family made stops at the home ballparks of the Akron (Ohio) Aeros, Buffalo (New York) Bisons, Chattanooga (Tennessee) Lookouts, Erie Seawolves, Hickory (North Carolina) Crawdads, Jacksonville (Florida) Suns, Jamestown (New York) Jammers, Kannapolis (North Carolina) Intimidators, Kinston (North Carolina) Indians, Lake County (Ohio) Captains, Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) Pelicans, Richmond (Virginia) Braves, Rochester (New York) Red Wings and Wilmington (North Carolina) Waves.
Each stadium brought a new and unique experience that is reflected on from the various programs, autographed baseballs/baseball cards, giveaways and pictures in my collection. And, it all goes back to the love of the game that was built upon from those first games of catch with my dad, and mom, too.
The transformation that Ray goes through with regard to his feelings about his deceased father, John, in “Field of Dreams” does make me appreciate the time that I do have left with my dad. Ray goes from resenting, to grieving and regretting not spending the time with his father until John is brought back to life for that iconic moment on film when they “have a catch.”
Thankfully, I don’t have to share in that kind of regret with my father because I plan on having moments left to share with him, along with the rest of my family and friends. But, it’s easy to let time go by without taking the moment to check in and say, “I love you” or “How have you been?” Even though you may not be in the same physical presence, I encourage everyone, with this extra time we have been given during this quarantine, to call or message your loved ones because life is not guaranteed — especially with the current pandemic around us.
