The home dual match opener for the Titusville Rocket wrestlers turned out to be a short one.
Fueled by five pins and a pair of forfeits, the Brown and Gold turned back Jamestown, 51-27, Wednesday at the Launch Pad in their first Region 2 matchup of the season.
The big wins and forfeits came in handy for the locals as THS spotted the visitors 12 points with no entries at 106 and 113. Following forfeits by both teams at 120 and 126, the Brown and Gold rallied to win eight of the next 10 matches to run their early-season record to 1-0.
Only two of the eight contested matches lasted the full six minutes and it was Seth Donovan who started the Rocket surge with a strong follow-up to his first place finish at the Williamsport Top Hat Tournament this past weekend.
The senior was moved up to 132, and pinned Tyler Pfaff late in the first period, scoring THS bonus points in an match where coach Joel Stearns wasn’t necessarily expecting.
“Seth is wrestling great to start the season. That was a good kid he beat,” Stearns said.
That started a streak of four straight pins as THS turned that early deficit into a 30-18 lead.
Brock Covell (138), Ryan Bish (145) and Jarrod Rodgers (152) each made quick work of their foes prior to a James Titus (160) forfeit, as Jamestown was able to stop the streak.
It was the first varsity dual meet home win for the freshman Covell, who placed eighth at Williamsport. Bish returned to the lineup after sitting out last year, and he needed only 1:16 in his fall of Joe Blanchard. Rodgers, a section titlist in 2019, needed only 19 seconds in his pin of Rieane Zajac.
The hosts stopped the streak when Jamestown picked up a fall at 171. The next two matches, though, were the ones that went the distance and were easily the closest of the night.
Both were decided by a point with the teams splitting the two decisions.
A costly penalty point on an illegal head scissors was the difference as the Muskies’ Hunter Cowher won 3-2 over Devin Patterson at 182. Patterson erased a three-point deficit with a reversal midway through the third period, but couldn’t score more before the buzzer to end up just short on the scoreboard.
Then, Rocket Sebastian Titus (195) won 2-1 over Collin Wilson, earning a close-call reversal on the edge of the circle just before the second period buzzer. Titus then rode out the Muskie for nearly the entire final two minutes and held on for the decision.
“Both of those guys battled,” Stearns added. “That close call was big for Sebastian.”
Joe Jacobson (220) and Gage Sutton (285) closed out the night for THS with Jacobson pinning Zack Nesevich in the third period and Sutton collecting a forfeit. For Jacobson, it was another battle with a familiar opponent that this time went his way.
“He split matches with him last year,” Stearns said. “I like that we won but we need to do a lot of work on the bottom. I’d like for us to not stay on the mat as much in certain situations.”
He’ll have a couple of days of practice for his team to work on that before the next big test Saturday at the Ridgway Duals. Stearns expects the Rockets to have five matches at the event.
Earlier in the evening, it was a very short junior high match when Titusville and Jamestown clashed.
There were only three matches and Titusville came out on top of two of them to win 7-6 over the junior Muskies.
Landon Wolfkiel (108) collected a 5-0 decision while Trent Rodgers (101) won by major decision.
Titusville will be in action at the Corry Tournament Saturday.
Junior High: Titusville 7, Jamestown 6
101 — Rodgers (T) maj. dec. Zajac, 12-0.
108 — Wolfkiel (T) dec. Thomas, 5-0.
250 — Hoyt (J) pinned Konar, 1:15
Varsity: Titusville 51, Jamestown 27
106 — Seth Renwick (J) by forfeit.
113 — Mitchell Headley (J) by forfeit.
120 — Zach Rodgers (T) by forfeit.
126 — Chase McLaughlin (J) by forfeit.
132 — Seth Donovan (T) pinned Tyler Pfaff, 1:51.
138 — Brock Covell (T) pinned Sean Shields, 2:26.
145 — Ryan Bish (T) pinned Joe Blanchard, 1:16.
152 — Jarrod Rodgers (T) pinned Rieane Zajac, :19.
160 — James Titus (T) by forfeit.
170 — Jed Goodlin (J) pinned Levi Nosko, 1:11.
182 — Hunter Cowher (J) dec. Devin Patterson, 3-2.
195 — Sebastian Titus (T) dec. Collin Wilson, 3-2.
220 — Joe Jacobson (T) pinned Zachery Nesevich, 4:43.
285 — Gage Sutton (T) by forfeit.
