SMETHPORT — An 18-and-under baseball team representing Pleasantville collected second place at the J-Bird Wood Bat Classic Baseball Tournament, held this weekend in Smethport. The local team won its first three games before falling to the host team, Southern Tier Cardinals, 4-2 in the championship contest.
On Aug. 5, Pleasantville hosted Mercyhurst Prep in a tune-up game for the tournament and came away with a 3-2 win. Kasen Neely hit a two-run single to break open a 0-0 game in the top of the seventh.
In the Classic opener, Tyler Durstine tossed four shutout innings of one-hit ball and Josh Merchbaker fired three innings while giving up three hits and one run as the locals topped host Southern Tier 8-1. Durstine and Cole Sloughenhoup each ripped a double and a single to lead the offense. Caden Blakeslee and Neely chipped in with singles. Neely was the defensive standout at third base.
In Game 2, Neely tossed six solid innings, giving up three runs on two hits as Pleasantville won 8-3 over Core Athletics. Merchbaker ripped two singles and a double to lead the offense. Durstine, Mike Obert, Brock Covell and Slaughenhoup each had hits to round out the offense. Defensively, the locals committed just one error, the same as they did in Game 1.
In Pleasantville’s third game of the tournament, the first game of the championship round, Durstine tossed a complete game, allowing five hits as Pleasantville defeated Core Athletics 9-5. Durstine helped himself with a double and a single to lead the offense. Neely singled in a pair. Chase Palmer singled twice.
In the championship game against Southern Tier, Merchbaker and the host team ace locked up in a pitching duel through seven innings with the score knotted 1-1. Southern Tier plated three runs in the top of the eighth to take a 4-1 lead.
Pleasantville scored a run and had the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the inning when a ground ball back to the pitcher turned into a 1-6-3 double play, ending the game.
“We outscored Southern Tier 10-5 in the two games we played,” said Pleasantville head coach Keith Klingler. “We knew their ace had just pitched six shutout innings in the American Legion Region 8 championship game against French Creek Valley. We knew he would be tough to beat. But our guy (Merchbaker) matched him pitch-for-pitch through seven innings.”
Brock Covell was the defensive standout for the locals in the tournament, doing an outstanding job at second base.
“This was an 18-and-under tournament and half our guys were 14-16,” said Klingler. “Our younger players really stepped up and showed that they can play at this level.”
— Report contributed by Keith Klingler
