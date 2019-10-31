BEAVER FALLS — Geneva College sophomore football player Brady Corklin, a 2017 Titusville High School graduate, was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.
Geneva (3-5) traveled to #17 Case Western Reserve on Saturday in PAC action, and trailed 30-7 early in the second half when Corklin helped spark a potential comeback. On an extra-point attempt, Corklin blocked the kick, which was returned all the way to the end zone for two points by a fellow Golden Tornado. Geneva tallied the final 16 points of the contest, but fell just short of completing its comeback by a 30-23 final score.
In addition to the blocked extra point, Corklin, who started at free safety, hauled in two interceptions, made five tackles, forced a fumble and broke up another pass play. He has totaled 28 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery this season.
Sprong makes Lions debut
ERIE — Penn State Behrend goalkeeper and 2019 Titusville High School graduate Braden Sprong made his collegiate debut on Tuesday for the Lions men’s soccer team during a 7-0 victory over visiting Hilbert in the regular-season finale.
Sprong played just under 29 minutes in goal for the Lions (17-1 overall, 9-0 AMCC) and made a save on the only Hawks shot that made it on goal during the contest.
Sprong and 20th ranked Penn State Behrend will play in the conference semifinals on Nov. 6 against an opponent yet to be determined.
Serbati, Stanley net PAC tennis honors
GREENVILLE — Former Oil City High School tennis teammates Julia Serbati and Ally Stanley received all-conference recognition from the Presidents’ Athletics Conference on Tuesday.
Serbati was named to the All-PAC Second Team at second doubles, along with Westminster teammate Sabrina Slagle, and was an honorable mention at third singles. In doubles action, Serbati posted a 6-2 overall record, while going 5-1 with Slagle as her partner. The Titans junior also went 8-2 on the ledger in singles play, opening the season with a five-match win streak.
Stanley, a junior at Thiel, was an honorable mention at fourth singles. She won her first six singles matches of the season and went on to compile a 10-4 record.
